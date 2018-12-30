Pinecrest wins holiday tournament at West Bladen

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Pinecrest High School became the first school not in the 2-A classification to win the holiday extravaganza at West Bladen High School. The Patriots won the seventh annual tilt 64-43 over Whiteville. Making the presentation to the champs is Junior Nance.

DUBLIN — Pinecrest held Whiteville to three field goals after intermission and stormed to a 64-43 victory Saturday night in the championship of the Adidas Christmas Tournament.

Bradlee Haskell, with 19 points in the title tilt, was named the Most Valuable Player. He was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Zion Bailey and Dillon Drennan, Whiteville’s Cameron Richardson, Scotland County’s C.J. Settles and South Brunswick’s Jace McKenney.

Scotland County took third place, West Brunswick fifth and West Bladen seventh.

The previous six holiday tournaments at West Bladen High School had been won by 2-A schools. Pinecrest plays in the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference; Whiteville, of the Three Rivers Conference, was the lone 2-A school to win a quarterfinal tilt.

The Patriots trailed 22-15 after a quarter but clawed to a 37-35 edge at intermission. Bailey scored 19 points and Drennan 18 for Pinecrest, which moved to 11-1.

Haskell scored 13 of his points after intermission, or five more than Whiteville’s entire team. Bailey had four 3-pointers in a 14-point first half. Drennan made six 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack (7-3), winners of six straight, was led by Tyjuan Anderson with 12 points. Antonio McFadden added 10, and Ty Moss and Richardson eight each.

Scotland County took the third-place game, defeating South Brunswick 49-41. The Scots (3-8) were led in scoring by Kristopher McLean with 10, Garrett McRae with nine and Trevion Graham with eight. The Cougars (4-5) were led by McKenney with 26 points.

In the fifth-place game, West Brunswick clipped First Flight 53-49. The Trojans (6-4) got 18 points from Jadyn Parker. J’vian McCray scored 12, and Makoa Surigao and Alex Younts had eight each. The Nighthawks (5-6) were led by Grayson Bell with 18 points, Reese Jones with 15 and Jordan High with nine.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal
CHAMPIONSHIP

Pinecrest (64) — Bradlee Haskell 19, Zion Bailey 19, Dillon Drennan 18, Clayton Coe 6, Will Bode 2, Noah Lyons, Caleb Garges, Easton Ostert, Aiden Lyons, Deonte Haye, Ethan Lupo, Ian Blue.

Whiteville (43) — Tyjuan Anderson 12, Antonio McFadden 10, Ty Moss 8, Camerson Richardson 8, Wendell Smith 5, Ervin Moore, Nick Archie, K.J. Hall, Brice Pridgen, Malachi Moore, Sammy Shipman.

Pinecrest 15 25 12 12 — 64

Whiteville 22 13 4 4 — 43

• • •

THIRD PLACE

South Brunswick (41) — Jace McKenney 26, Tim Harrington 3, A.J. Rossi 3, Miguel Miller 3, Jordan Jenrette 2, Darian Pringle 2, Elgon Todd 2, Ezra White, Issac Stanley, Marcus Moss, Clay Price, Dayshon Lee, Nick Turner.

Scotland (49) — Kristopher McLean 10, Garrett McRae 9, Trevion Graham 8, C.J. Settles 6, Adonis Jackson 6, Khalib Simmons 5, Auston Norton 3, Bryant Williams 2, David Campbell, Drequan Monroe, Zyrek Watkins.

South Brunswick 9 3 7 22 — 41

Scotland 15 9 9 16 — 49

• • •

FIFTH PLACE

First Flight (49) — Grayson Bell 18, Reese Jones 15, Jordan High 9, Dylan Blake 7, Zion Nobles, Tyler Witt, Joseph Davidson, Justin Beasley, Alex Nicholas, Callahan Lutz, Kamrin Grissom, Dean Torchia, Braden Savona.

West Brunswick (53) — Jadyn Parker 18, J’vian McCray 12, Makoa Surigao 8, Alex Younts 8, DeAndre Clarida 5, William McRainey 2, Caleb Gilbert, Christian Williams, Ethan Hewett, Jaquice Daniels.

First Flight 9 12 13 15 — 49

West Brunswick 9 13 5 26 — 53

• • •

FRIDAY SEMIFINAL

South Brunswick (55) — Jace McKenney 25, Tim Harrington 8, Jordan Jenrette 7, A.J. Rossi 5, Clay Price 5, Darian Pringle 3, Issac Stanley 2, Nick Turner, Ezra White, Marcus Moss, Dayshon Lee, Elgon Todd.

Pinecrest (80) — Bradlee Haskall 30, Zion Bailey 18, Dillon Drennan 15, Clayton Coe 10, Deonte Haye 3, Noah Lyons 2, Easton Ostert 1, Caleb Garges, Will Bode, Aidan Lyons, Ethan Lupo.

South Brunswick 14 17 12 12 — 55

Pinecrest 19 26 20 15 — 80

• • •

FRIDAY SEMIFINAL

Whiteville (61) — Ty Moss 14, Cameron Richardson 13, Ervin Moore 10, Antonio McFadden 9, Wendell Smith 9, Brice Pridgen 3, James Anderson 3, Kyle Hall, Kendall Allen, Malachi Moore, Noah Harvey, Sammy Shipman, Nick Archie.

Scotland (52) — C.J. Settles 18, Trevion Graham 14, Kalib Simmons 7, Garrett McRae 5, David Campbell 3, Adonis Jackson 3, Austin Norton 2, Kristopher McLean, Drequan Monroe, Zyrek Watkins, Bryant Williams.

Whiteville 15 19 12 15 — 61

Scotland 15 17 7 13 — 52