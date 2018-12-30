Pinecrest wins holiday tournament at West Bladen

Bradlee Haskell Bradlee Haskell Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Pinecrest High School became the first school not in the 2-A classification to win the holiday extravaganza at West Bladen High School. The Patriots won the seventh annual tilt 64-43 over Whiteville. Making the presentation to the champs is Junior Nance. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Pinecrest High School became the first school not in the 2-A classification to win the holiday extravaganza at West Bladen High School. The Patriots won the seventh annual tilt 64-43 over Whiteville. Making the presentation to the champs is Junior Nance.

DUBLIN — Pinecrest held Whiteville to three field goals after intermission and stormed to a 64-43 victory Saturday night in the championship of the Adidas Christmas Tournament.

Bradlee Haskell, with 19 points in the title tilt, was named the Most Valuable Player. He was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Zion Bailey and Dillon Drennan, Whiteville’s Cameron Richardson, Scotland County’s C.J. Settles and South Brunswick’s Jace McKenney.

Scotland County took third place, West Brunswick fifth and West Bladen seventh.

The previous six holiday tournaments at West Bladen High School had been won by 2-A schools. Pinecrest plays in the 4-A Sandhills Athletic Conference; Whiteville, of the Three Rivers Conference, was the lone 2-A school to win a quarterfinal tilt.

The Patriots trailed 22-15 after a quarter but clawed to a 37-35 edge at intermission. Bailey scored 19 points and Drennan 18 for Pinecrest, which moved to 11-1.

Haskell scored 13 of his points after intermission, or five more than Whiteville’s entire team. Bailey had four 3-pointers in a 14-point first half. Drennan made six 3-pointers.

The Wolfpack (7-3), winners of six straight, was led by Tyjuan Anderson with 12 points. Antonio McFadden added 10, and Ty Moss and Richardson eight each.

Scotland County took the third-place game, defeating South Brunswick 49-41. The Scots (3-8) were led in scoring by Kristopher McLean with 10, Garrett McRae with nine and Trevion Graham with eight. The Cougars (4-5) were led by McKenney with 26 points.

In the fifth-place game, West Brunswick clipped First Flight 53-49. The Trojans (6-4) got 18 points from Jadyn Parker. J’vian McCray scored 12, and Makoa Surigao and Alex Younts had eight each. The Nighthawks (5-6) were led by Grayson Bell with 18 points, Reese Jones with 15 and Jordan High with nine.

