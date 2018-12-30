West Bladen tops East Bladen for 7th place

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Keshaun Davis works against the guard of Kesean Lewis on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Keshaun Davis works against the guard of Kesean Lewis on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Tra'shawn Ballard dribbles around the guard of Bryon Bowen on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Tra'shawn Ballard dribbles around the guard of Bryon Bowen on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Javant McDowell clears a rebound away from Jackson Norris on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Javant McDowell clears a rebound away from Jackson Norris on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Jaheim Lesane, who made the assist on the go-ahead basket later in the game, drives against the guard of Bryon Bowen on Saturday in the seventh-place game. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Jaheim Lesane, who made the assist on the go-ahead basket later in the game, drives against the guard of Bryon Bowen on Saturday in the seventh-place game.

DUBLIN — East Bladen and West Bladen had lost 12 in a row between them.

Their four losses in the first two days of the Adidas Christmas Tournament were by a combined 82 points. Saturday afternoon, something would give, and one would escape with seventh place and a much-needed victory.

The hosts’ lone field goal over the final four-plus minutes was a 3-pointer from sophomore Shy’ron Adams with 13 seconds left, erasing a one-point deficit and lifting the Knights to a 77-73 triumph. The teams meet again Jan. 11 and Feb. 15.

East Bladen had trailed by double figures in the third quarter, rallied to tie, fell behind by seven in the final period and rallied again to take a 73-69 lead with 49.9 seconds to go.

The Eagles got only one more shot.

Their eighth turnover of the fourth quarter set up the go-ahead scoring play. Senior guard Jaheim Lesane drove into the high post, but 6-foot-8 senior Robbie Cooley — into the game after 6-foot-6 sophomore Javant McDowell fouled out with 35 seconds to go — blocked his path.

Lesane dished left side to Adams behind the arc, and his shot was nothing but net for a 75-73 lead. Pressed full court, Eagles’ senior Keshaun Davis split defenders and headed for the bucket but his layup rimmed out. Foul shots by junior Tyre Boykin with 2.4 seconds left sealed the end of a five-game skid for 3-6 West Bladen.

Knights players were not allowed to be interviewed by the Bladen Journal after the game. Amid their celebratory smiles, several took time in a back hallway to stop and offer encouragement to their cross-county rivals.

“It was a little chess match, he took his big out and I put mine in, and that’s his man,” East Bladen head coach Kenzil McCall said, referring to McDowell’s fifth foul, Cooley’s entry and Adams being his matchup.

They were together under the basket until Lesane got into no man’s land, and Adams slipped away to the perimeter. Cooley had little choice but to protect the basket, towering near the 5-foot-7 Lesane.

“I was scared when Jaheim got caught there,” West Bladen head coach Travis Pait said. “When Shy popped out, which was a heads up play, I felt better.”

Boykin scored 22 points, hitting 13 of 14 free throws. West Bladen sank 24 of 30 at the line as a team, offsetting a woeful 34.4-percent night from the floor and 18 turnovers. Lesane added 19 points, senior Kesean Lewis 14 and Adams 13.

Davis’ 23 points and 22 from McDowell led East Bladen, which fell to 1-9 with its eighth consecutive defeat. Junior Tayshaun Berkeley added 13 points before leaving in the waning minutes with a right shoulder injury.

East Bladen committed nine of its 20 turnovers in the final eight minutes, torpedoing a 47.5-percent night from the field. They also left points at the charity stripe, finishing 13-for-21.

“I think everybody played better,” Davis said. “Everybody on the bench was excited and happy, and were feeding into the game.”

He said he was moving too fast on the final shot that could have forged a tie. But like McCall, he was proud of the effort that produced a stunning third-quarter reversal from 11 down to a tie at 53.

“We got tired at the end, and they got the momentum back,” McDowell said.

He added the Eagles are keeping a good mindset, looking “to get the fire back, like we played against Whiteville.” Davis agreed, saying the team believes each time out the next game will be the one that snaps the drought.

Despite no wins in the three-day dribblefest, McCall took heart in a mostly solid effort. The second half of Friday’s game against First Flight was not good, he said, but the first day included a rally from eight down in the final period to tie South Brunswick. The rallies from 11 down in the third and seven down in the fourth on Saturday showed even more resolve.

“There were some good signs,” McCall said, “but these teams can play. There are no nights off.”

