West Bladen changes Wednesday venue, will host West Columbus

DUBLIN — West Bladen and West Columbus have changed venues for Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference basketball games.

The Knights will host in the Castle. Junior varsity play starts at 4 p.m., with girls and boys games. The varsities follow later in the evening.

The games were originally set for West Columbus.

The Feb. 5 site will now be in Cerro Gordo.

The West Columbus boys are setting the pace in the Three Rivers, standing 5-0 in the league and 8-1 overall entering 2019.

West Bladen has rescheduled the Dec. 14 postponement with South Robeson for Feb. 7. It has not set a date to resume a suspended game at Fairmont, from Dec. 4.

Before changing dates with West Columbus, West Bladen was set to finish the league schedule with five out of six at home.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

