West Bladen changes Wednesday venue, will host West Columbus

DUBLIN — West Bladen and West Columbus have changed venues for Wednesday’s Three Rivers Conference basketball games.
The Knights will host in the Castle. Junior varsity play starts at 4 p.m., with girls and boys games. The varsities follow later in the evening.
The games were originally set for West Columbus.
The Feb. 5 site will now be in Cerro Gordo.
The West Columbus boys are setting the pace in the Three Rivers, standing 5-0 in the league and 8-1 overall entering 2019.
West Bladen has rescheduled the Dec. 14 postponement with South Robeson for Feb. 7. It has not set a date to resume a suspended game at Fairmont, from Dec. 4.
Before changing dates with West Columbus, West Bladen was set to finish the league schedule with five out of six at home.
