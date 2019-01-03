Wooten: So long, college football; hurry back!

The Associated Press Duke quarterback Daniel Jones announced after the Independence Bowl that he would forgo his final college season to become available in the NFL Draft. He's a possible first-round pick. The Blue Devils will open 2019 against Alabama in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend. The Associated Press Duke quarterback Daniel Jones announced after the Independence Bowl that he would forgo his final college season to become available in the NFL Draft. He's a possible first-round pick. The Blue Devils will open 2019 against Alabama in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend.

Thunderous for differing reasons, the 2018 college football season has come to a close across the state this week.

Duke walloped Temple, N.C. State was hammered by Texas A&M, and Wake Forest not only rallied from 14 down to beat Memphis but answered the Tigers’ go-ahead score 75 seconds from the final gun with the game-winner 41 seconds later.

The offseason was launched by Carolina rehiring Mack Brown and ECU keeping the majority of its commitments while doing a shake-rattle-and-roll on UNC Charlotte to snag Mike Houston as its head coach.

Multiple players are leaving schools early in hopes of Sunday play for pay.

So now we wait:

• For Duke, minus NFL-bound quarterback Daniel Jones, and Alabama to clash on Labor Day weekend in Atlanta. It would have been so much better with him.

• For ECU’s next scheduling adjustment and one-upsmanship on Virginia Tech.

• For Brown to quit talking about Kenan Stadium tickets.

• And for the Wolfpack to scale back the talk of its best back-to-back seasons when the program did not win a championship in either, yet did win one and have a nine-win season in back-to-back years in both the 1960s and 1970s.

And we’re waiting on the annual rite of the decade on Monday, when Clemson and Alabama meet again. Four meetings in as many years, three for the national championship, and yet another endorsement of Nick Saban’s response when asked if the old BCS should be changed to a four-team playoff.

No, he said. And yet, as the playoffs have progressed into the fifth of 12 contracted years, there are calls for a bigger field because — in part — the semifinals are not closely contested.

Two was fine and this new playoff sure doesn’t need more than four; let’s retain meaningful regular season games.

The more than three dozen bowl games is more than two dozen too many as well.

College football’s calendar has evolved, and in some cases it has been given change. For example, there’s now two signing dates — the newest one in December amid the bowls before Christmas, and the long-time February date.

The coaching carousel, perhaps more amplified amid technology advances, starts as soon as the regular season is ending. East Carolina didn’t even wait for the end, moving quickly because its target was cleared to move sooner. When head coach openings happen, good assistants get moving, too.

And a trend here to stay with players is injury protection for NFL draft status. More players are starting to sit out the bowl games.

We’re still left to watch a good product in most cases. But context is necessary.

Games played a month after the regular season grind are nothing more than an exhibition, even the playoffs. Winning 10 in a season these days is a terrific accomplishment, but that bar is not as high as in an 11-game regular season with only one possible postseason date.

Talk championships — league titles are still a proven commodity.

Bowl games are a mixed bag. They’re a nice trip and reward for programs, and an economic impact for the host city. Most programs like to say how much a win means, because it’s the right thing to say, but the truth is the thing that matters most to the program is getting the extra practices between the regular season and spring ball.

All that said, and despite the glut of postseason games, college football still delivers. It evolves over time, its unique show and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere keeping us coming back.

Enjoy Monday. Labor Day will be here before you know it.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

