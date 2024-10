ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s fourth-quarter rally was just shy Wednesday night in a 35-34 junior varsity boys basketball loss to visiting St. Pauls.

The Eagles stormed back from an 11-3 first-quarter hole and a 27-21 deficit starting the final period.

Zach Meares and Rasean McKoy led the hosts with eight points each. Charles Brown and Jacob Priest each added six.

East Bladen is 4-4.

