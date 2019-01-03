West Bladen upsets first-place West Columbus

DUBLIN — Last-place West Bladen knocked off first-place West Columbus 76-73 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball Wednesday night.

The hosts had lost five straight before rallying past rival East Bladen on Saturday for seventh place in their holiday basketball tournament. Wednesday, the Knights followed it up by rallying from a 55-49 deficit to start the final eight minutes.

Junior Tyre Boykin tossed in 26 points and senior Kesean Lewis 23 to lead West Bladen (4-6, 1-3 Three Rivers). Senior Jaheim Lesane added 11.

West Columbus (8-2, 5-1 Three Rivers), its four-game winning streak snapped, was led by Brandis Kelly with 25 points, Kevon Lewis with 15 and Winston Mason with 10.

West Columbus (73) — Brandis Kelly 25, Kevon Lewis 15, Winston Mason 10, Zach McPherson 8, Ty’Quawn Johnson 6, Daquan Hardie 5, Marquise Ratliff 4.

West Bladen (76) — Tyre Boykin 26, Kesean Lewis 23, Jaheim Lesane 11, Nijeah McKoy 4, Tra’shawn Ballard 3, Nolan Bryant 3, Kerron Washington 2, Shy’ron Adams 2, Cameron Taylor 2.

West Columbus 23 20 12 18 — 73

West Bladen 13 18 18 27 — 76