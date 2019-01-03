West Bladen upsets first-place West Columbus

Tyre Boykin Tyre Boykin

DUBLIN — Last-place West Bladen knocked off first-place West Columbus 76-73 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball Wednesday night.

The hosts had lost five straight before rallying past rival East Bladen on Saturday for seventh place in their holiday basketball tournament. Wednesday, the Knights followed it up by rallying from a 55-49 deficit to start the final eight minutes.

Junior Tyre Boykin tossed in 26 points and senior Kesean Lewis 23 to lead West Bladen (4-6, 1-3 Three Rivers). Senior Jaheim Lesane added 11.

West Columbus (8-2, 5-1 Three Rivers), its four-game winning streak snapped, was led by Brandis Kelly with 25 points, Kevon Lewis with 15 and Winston Mason with 10.

