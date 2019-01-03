Lady Knights remain unbeaten in league

Lexie Corrothers Lexie Corrothers

DUBLIN — West Bladen, idle for two weeks, opened the calendar year Wednesday where it left off before Christmas.

The Lady Knights toppled visiting West Columbus 35-28 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball to keep pace atop the league standings.

West Bladen moved to 5-0 in the league and 8-2 overall. The Lady Knights and rival East Bladen are the last two unbeatens in Three Rivers play and will clash on Friday of next week.

Junior Lexie Corrothers scored 13 points, junior Kasee Singletary had eight and senior Carley Dawson six to lead the winners. West Bladen led 21-6 at intermission.

West Columbus (4-7, 2-4 Three Rivers) was led by Tah’nijah McKoy with 11 points and Willow Stackhouse with eight.

Lexie Corrothers

