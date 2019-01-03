Late East Bladen rally staggers St. Pauls, but not enough for victory

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Darrell Banks (2) and sophomore Freddy Wooten (rear) put the defensive clamp on St. Pauls' Zarron Glover during Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference clash in Elizabethtown. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Darrell Banks (2) and sophomore Freddy Wooten (rear) put the defensive clamp on St. Pauls' Zarron Glover during Wednesday's Three Rivers Conference clash in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Down 21 in the fourth quarter and seeing the substitutes come in for the guests, East Bladen mounted a heck of a charge Wednesday night.

The Eagles got within five before falling 57-50 in Three Rivers Conference boys basketball. They lost for the ninth consecutive time since opening league play with a win over Whiteville, falling to 1-5 in the conference and 1-10 overall.

“The third quarter, they hung their heads, got sluggish, and a little frustrated,” said East Bladen head coach Kenzil McCall. “They lost some of the fight. In the fourth quarter, I challenged them.”

The Eagles responded with 27 points over the final eight minutes, four more than they generated the first 24 minutes. St. Pauls emptied the bench with more than half a quarter to go, only to return its starters when the lead went below double digits.

East Bladen, putting a two-point third quarter in the rearview mirror, kept coming.

“Even if they had left the starters in, I liked the fight,” McCall said. “The third quarter, there were four or five possessions where we were empty. You can’t beat good teams like that.”

The Bulldogs (6-5, 4-2 Three Rivers) won their second straight and third of four.

East Bladen was led in scoring by sophomore Javant McDowell with 18 points, Greyson Heustess with 11 and Darrell Blanks with 10. McDowell, Banks and senior Keshaun Davis triggered the fourth quarter surge, combining for 23 points.

St. Pauls’ Emonta Smith led all scorers with 19 points.

“It’s tough,” McCall added. “We know what we want out of the kids, but it’s tough getting it out of them.”

St. Pauls (57) — Emonta Smith 19, Isaiah Davis 7, Trinston Lupo 5, Anthony Campbell Jr 5, Erikison Emanuel 4, Caleb Henderson 4, Zarron Glover 3, Jeyvian Tatum 3, William Ford 3, Eric Malloy 2, Darone Rozier 2, Octavius Hardin, Jadakyss Glover-Graham, Quamadre Cannady, Marqueise Coleman. East Bladen (50) — Javant McDowell 18, Greyson Heustess 11, Darrell Blanks 10, Keshaun Davis 7, Freddy Wooten 2, Corey McKoy 2, Byron Bowen, Juwan Baldwin, Robbie Cooley. St. Pauls 15 13 13 16 — 57 East Bladen 9 12 2 27 — 50

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

