East Bladen wins Three Rivers showdown, 58-50

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen junior Patience Ward (right) applies defensive resistance to St. Pauls' Diamond Simms-Moore.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen senior Ja'Tyra Moore-Peterson, who scored 19 points, looks for a teammate after snagging a loose ball Wednesday in a victory over St. Pauls.

ELIZABETHTOWN — One unbeaten down, one to go.

East Bladen won a showdown of Three Rivers Conference leaders Wednesday night, turning back St. Pauls 58-50 in girls high school basketball. The Lady Eagles lifted their ledger to 6-0 in the league and 11-1 overall, winning a third straight outing.

St. Pauls exited 5-1 in the league, 8-3 overall. West Bladen, a winner over West Columbus on Wednesday, is the only other unbeaten left in the league and the opponent for East Bladen on Jan. 11.

“We knew coming in it was a big game,” said senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, who led the Lady Eagles with 19 points. “We knew it depended on our defense. We got stops and that got our offense going.”

The quality of opponent notwithstanding, this wasn’t East Bladen at its finest. St. Pauls’ harassing, in-your-face defense with height was a good part of the reason why. The Lady Eagles’ struggle to remain poised down the stretch was another.

“We’ve been going through it for four games,” East Bladen head coach Patty Evers said. “It’s our demeanor, our lack of confidence.

“I thought early on, we played weaker competition and we started to jell, then we took four days off at Christmas then played that kind of competition you’re not used to seeing. And everything has been touch and go since.”

East Bladen was left to ponder more than half a dozen opportunities to expand an 11-point lead in the second quarter that piled into their 11 turnovers before intermission, and a third quarter with no field goals for about the first five minutes.

“In the third quarter, she said we had to rebound, and push the ball down the court,” senior Ashley Hardin said of Evers’ instruction.

It rarely happened.

What did happen over the course of 32 minutes was East Bladen made 17 of 29 free throws while its opponent missed 17 of 27. It was reminiscent of the trip to Wilmington, where Hardin admitted the team was humbled even though victorious in two of three against 4-A competition.

The hosts led 31-17 at the break and clung to a five-point lead with 4:23 showing when 6-foot-2 junior Lorna Mendell scored inside. Senior Erica McKoy’s three-point play with 3:23 to go upped the margin to 51-42 and junior Patience Ward drained a pair of foul shots with 25.8 seconds left for a seven-point lead.

Transition plays — like Hardin’s rebound, outlet pass to Moore-Peterson and a fastbreak layup ahead of defenders by Ward with 2:46 to go — were available but not always converted in the first half and hard to come by in the second half. St. Pauls was successful crashing the offensive glass rather than immediately retreating in mass on its misses.

“We need to expand our basketball IQ,” Evers said. “It’s all of it. We need to play harder and smarter. We’re thinking too much.”

Ward added 14 points and McKoy 11 for the winners. St. Pauls was led by T.J. Eichelberger with 20 points and Shakiya Floyd with 14.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

St. Pauls (50) – T.J. Eichelberger 20, Shakiya Floyd 14, Larkan Maynor 6, Mackenzie Ransom 3, Shanterria McNair 3, Kenija McGougan 2, Braxtin Kinlaw 1, Diamond Simms-Moore 1, Itai White, Jivee Nettles-Graham, Sadashia Bissett, Jordin Brewington. East Bladen (58) – Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 19, Patience Ward 14, Erica McKoy 11, Maya McDonald 5, Anna Kate White 4, Lorna Mendell 4, Ashley Hardin 1, Katie Evans, Alexus Mitchell, Abbie Cross, Kebarah Moore. St. Pauls 12 5 14 19 — 50 East Bladen 19 12 14 13 — 58

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

