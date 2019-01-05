West Bladen boys denied by St. Pauls

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen sophomore Shy'ron Adams (4) moves away from St. Pauls' Trinston Lupo (33) and Jeyvian Tatum during Friday's Three Rivers Conference clash in the Castle. The Bulldogs prevailed, 64-59. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen sophomore Shy'ron Adams (4) moves away from St. Pauls' Trinston Lupo (33) and Jeyvian Tatum during Friday's Three Rivers Conference clash in the Castle. The Bulldogs prevailed, 64-59. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen junior Tyre Boykin (left) works past a defender Friday night on the way to 16 points. The Knights were turned back 64-59 by visiting St. Pauls. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen junior Tyre Boykin (left) works past a defender Friday night on the way to 16 points. The Knights were turned back 64-59 by visiting St. Pauls.

DUBLIN — West Bladen’s modest two-game winning streak came to an end Friday night in a 64-59 Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball loss to visiting St. Pauls.

The Knights enjoyed a first-half advantage before a 12-2 spurt by the guests produced a lead that would not be relinquished. St. Pauls went ahead by 14 in the third quarter and fended off multiple rallies to escape.

Junior Tyre Boykin poured in 16 points for West Bladen (4-7, 1-4 Three Rivers). Senior Kesean Lewis added nine and senior Cameron Taylor eight.

The Bulldogs, crossing the county line for the second time in three nights, were led by Caleb Henderson with 13 points and Emonta Smith with 12. Isaiah Davis and Erikison Emanuel added eight each.

West Bladen, whose players were not allowed to be interviewed by the Bladen Journal, snapped a five-game skid a week earlier against rival East Bladen and followed it with an upset of league-leader West Columbus. St. Pauls (7-5, 5-2 Three Rivers) avoided becoming another victim by turning away three rallies to within a possession in the final period.

St. Pauls’ 14-point lead was whittled to 41-40 a little over a minute in, but restored to 50-42 by the 5:40 mark. Jevvian Tatum’s drive from the left elbow pushed the Bulldogs ahead 54-44 with 4:10 to go.

Back came the Knights, with Boykin converting a three-point play with 2:06 to go to pull within 58-56. Smith’s foul shots with 17.6 seconds left moved St. Pauls ahead 62-56, but Lewis swished a 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left to get back within a possession.

Smith’s foul shots with 7.6 seconds left sealed it.

West Bladen is one of two teams in the 10-team league with just one win. St. Pauls is tied for second place, a game behind West Columbus.

St. Pauls (64) — Caleb Henderson 13, Emonta Smith 12, Isaiah Davis 8, Erikison Emanuel 8, Darone Rozier 6, William Ford 5, Marqueise Coleman 4, Jeyvian Tatum 4, Anthony Campbell Jr. 2, Zarron Glover 2. West Bladen (59) — Tyre Boykin 16, Keshaun Lewis 9, Cameron Taylor 8, Jaheim Lewis 7, Nolan Bryant 5, Shy’ron Adams 4, Kerron Washington 2, Tra’shawn Ballard 2, Drew Harris 2, Nijeah McKoy 2, Jackson Norris 2, Eddie Perez-Ortiz, Trenton Lyons. St. Pauls 6 16 18 24 — 64 West Bladen 11 4 19 25 — 59

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

