East Bladen rolls past Lady Gators, 63-26

LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen remained on track for a showdown with its archrival, whipping host East Columbus 63-26 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Friday night.

The Lady Eagles, 12-1 overall, are one of two unbeatens left in the league at 7-0. West Bladen, their opponent Friday, is the other. Before that comes a home game with South Robeson and a road trip to West Columbus.

Senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson scored 15 points to lead the guests. Senior Erica McKoy added 14 points and junior Patience Ward tossed in 11. East Bladen continued to get solid contributions from two freshmen as well, with Alexus Mitchell and Maya McDonald adding eight and seven points, respectively.

The Lady Gators fell to 1-10 overall and 0-7 in the league, having lost 10 straight since a 56-4 win in the season-opener against Thomas Academy.

Alexus Mitchell https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_10-Alexus-Mitchell.jpg Alexus Mitchell

Bladen Journal