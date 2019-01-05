Eight in a row for West Bladen girls

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Mikayla Meadows (23) dribbles past St. Pauls' MacKenzie Ransom on Friday during the Lady Knights' eighth consecutive victory. West Bladen has not lost in the Three Rivers Conference. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Mikayla Meadows (23) dribbles past St. Pauls' MacKenzie Ransom on Friday during the Lady Knights' eighth consecutive victory. West Bladen has not lost in the Three Rivers Conference.

DUBLIN — Using its signature calling card of defense to take control, West Bladen ran its winning streak to eight games Friday night.

The Lady Knights of second-year head coach Brian McClenney denied victory to visiting St. Pauls 41-35 in the Castle behind 20 points from junior Lexie Corrothers and 12 from junior Kasee Singletary.

West Bladen never found a rhythm offensively, but also never lost its way defensively. The Lady Bulldogs, who entered the week as one of three league unbeatens, left the county for the second time in three nights with a loss.

West Bladen’s players were not allowed to be interviewed by the Bladen Journal after the game. The eight-game winning streak has boosted the team’s record to 9-2 overall, 6-0 in the league. The win totals have eclipsed the 2017-18 season of eight and five, respectively.

St. Pauls exited 5-2 in the Three Rivers and 8-4 overall.

Senior Carley Dawson was a presence inside and on the glass. St. Pauls found few if any routes into the lanes and didn’t possess a warm shooting hand.

A bucket by Diamond Simms-Moore with 5:03 to go in the third quarter was only the second field goal in more than 10 minutes for the Lady Bulldogs. By that time, West Bladen had forged a 20-13 lead.

The Lady Knights answered T.J. Eichelberger’s 3-pointer that tied it at 20 with nine consecutive points. Corrothers beat the press to ignite the surge, Singletary did likewise and Corrothers delivered a dagger of a 3-pointer 1:33 before the end of the period.

St. Pauls got within 38-35 with a minute to go. Corrothers sealed the outcome with three free throws in the final 36.6 seconds.

Only struggling South Columbus stands between the Lady Knights and Friday’s rivalry showdown with fellow league unbeaten East Bladen. The Lady Eagles host South Robeson on Tuesday and visit West Columbus on Wednesday in a game rescheduled from December due to a leaky roof.

St. Pauls (35) — T.J. Eichelberger 13, Diamond Simms-Moore 8, Shakiya Floyd 7, Mackenzie Ransom 4, Shanterria McNair 2, Sadashia Bissett 1, Braxtin Kinlaw. West Bladen (41) — Lexie Corrothers 20, Kasee Singletary 12, Carley Dawson 4, Haley George 3, Kayla Meadows 2, Senior Johnson, S’cjada Ellison, Jessica Labra. St. Pauls 9 2 12 12 — 35 West Bladen 11 7 13 10 — 41

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

