East Bladen snaps skid, beats Gators 55-43

LAKE WACCAMAW — Rest easy, nine-gamer.

East Bladen snapped its losing streak Friday night, going on the road to defeat East Columbus 55-43 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball.

The Eagles had not won since beating Whiteville by 10 in their league opener Dec. 4. Along the way since then were losses by 40, 25 and 39 as well as by 10, seven and by four twice.

Javant McDowell, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, led the winners with 21 points. Darrell Banks, a 5-foot-9 senior, added 10. Junior Juwan Baldwin and sophomore Freddy Wooten scored seven each.

The Gators were led by Alterek Simpson with 16 points.

East Bladen climbed ahead 23-18 at intermission and boosted the margin to a dozen entering the final period.

The Eagles (2-10, 2-5 Three Rivers) are a game out of sixth place. East Columbus (4-8, 1-6 Three Rivers) is one of two teams in the 10-team league with only one win.

Bladen Journal