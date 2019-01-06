DURHAM — The 9,314 in Cameron Indoor Stadium on the first Saturday night of 2019 will long talk about Zion Williamson’s whirling 360.

Even if he says it wasn’t a “10” it was a nothing short of a show stopper.

But No. 1 Duke is about a lot more this season. The Blue Devils showed some of that identity in an 87-68 cruise past Clemson.

The Blue Devils’ ballyhooed freshmen deserve all their props, no question about that. And they’ll ultimately determine the depth of Duke’s postseason run.

Williamson, Cam Reddish, R.J. Barrett and Tre Jones will be handling the biggest possessions, taking the pivotal shots and guarding the opponents’ best all season and deep into March.

But it’s the pieces 39th year head coach Mike Krzyzewski has assembled around them, like Jack White and Javin DeLaurier or Alex O’Connell and Marques Bolden, who will be integral at various times throughout the season. It’s unknown where or when for each, but they’ll come up with something needed, and Duke will hum along toward a probable No. 1 seed at the Big Dance.

“Our guys are playing hard,” Krzyzewski said. “If you play hard, with the athletic ability we have, you’re going to play good defense.”

This is a team of more than four freshmen, though at times it hardly seems Duke needs it. They do. Saturday, the Tigers were within three late in the first half of the Blue Devils’ first outing in 16 days.

White came up big with 3-pointers and defensive prowess in the first half. Williamson said the team shook off the rust about midway.

He took flight in the second half. The only bummer might have been the full student body yet to return to campus from the holiday break.

Reddish never found his stroke, going 1-for-8 with six turnovers. It didn’t matter, not when he doesn’t have to be the main guy and not when the other pieces are going to have whatever role is needed.

“Zion’s stats, especially in the second half, were terrific,” Krzyzewski said. “But I thought R.J. played a great floor game. Tre, nine assists and no turnovers. Jack White has been the unsung hero of our team. Four 3s and good defense — good stuff.

“Cam had a tough game. A big part of it was silly fouls. We’re young, getting better.”

They got better this night against a veteran team that’s been in the Top 25.

Clemson started four seniors or graduates. Krzyzewski noted their savvy, explaining how the freshman Reddish was up against men and would do better in the future.

Interestingly, Clemson’s coach bottom-lined his team, saying they were not physical at all. “None.”

“Jones is a factor on the ball, and then the size of their athletes on the wings is extremely impressive,” said Tigers’ head coach Brad Brownell. “They’re long, they’re big, it’s not easy to get by them. There’s presence at the rim at the center position, and obviously I think they play pretty hard.”

And that may be the real trigger for Duke. Williamson is a focal point, a talent Krzyzewski calls the total package when speaking of the atmosphere around him away from the games.

He has humor, he’s upbeat and his teammates love him, Krzyzewski said.

“He can do that,” Krzyzewski said when asked for his reaction to the 360. He smiled and broke into humor.

“There’s no ceiling on how high and how many times he can twirl, just as long as he puts the damn thing in.”

