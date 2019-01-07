WILMINGTON — Lacey Suggs, the former standout at East Bladen High School, is enjoying a stellar season as a junior at UNC Wilmington.

Under the direction of second-year head coach Karen Barefoot, Suggs and the Seahawks are 1-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association after Friday’s 71-49 thumping of the College of Charleston in Trask Coliseum. UNC Wilmington is 8-4 overall, with road tests this week at William & Mary on Friday and Elon on Sunday.

The Bladen Journal caught up with Suggs a week earlier, and more can be read about that visit online at bit.ly/2C4ootr.

In the win over the Cougars, Suggs scored 16 points and pulled a season-high seven rebounds.

Attached are a few images from the “Seahawks Tomorrow” game, which drew more than 4,500 mostly elementary school students.

UNC Wilmington’s Lacey Suggs, fifth from left, readies with teammates for the national anthem Friday. She enjoyed a big afternoon, scoring 16 points and pulling a season-high seven rebounds in a 71-49 win over the College of Charleston.

A year ago, she was the spark off the bench. This year, UNC Wilmington’s Lacey Suggs has started every game. She enjoyed a big afternoon Friday, scoring 16 points and pulling a season-high seven rebounds in a 71-49 win over the College of Charleston.

Lacey Suggs is a junior captain and can be an emotional spark plug for UNC Wilmington. Friday, they triumphed 71-49 over the College of Charleston.

More than 4,500 were in Trask Coliseum to see Lacey Suggs and UNC Wilmington trounce College of Charleston 71-49 on Friday. Suggs, battling Darien Huff (2), played in three games her freshman season then became a captain her sophomore season. She’s a captain again this year.

Lacey Suggs (13), a former East Bladen High School standout, provides support in the fourth quarter Friday for UNC Wilmington. She scored 16 points, had a season-high seven rebounds and was the player chosen for the postgame radio interview. Read about her online at bit.ly/2C4ootr. More than 4,500 were in attendance, part of ‘Seahawks Tomorrow’ where elementary school students came to the 11:30 a.m. tipoff.

More than 4,500 were in Trask Coliseum to see Lacey Suggs and UNC Wilmington trounce College of Charleston 71-49 on Friday. She scored 16 points.

Lacey Suggs (13), a former East Bladen High School standout, provides support in the fourth quarter Friday for UNC Wilmington. She scored 16 points, had a season-high seven rebounds and was the player chosen for the postgame radio interview. Read about her online at bit.ly/2C4ootr. More than 4,500 were in attendance, part of ‘Seahawks Tomorrow’ where elementary school students came to the 11:30 a.m. tipoff.

Lacey Suggs (13), a former East Bladen High School standout, is a popular player at UNC Wilmington. She scored 16 points, had a season-high seven rebounds and was the player chosen for the postgame radio interview Friday. Read about her online at bit.ly/2C4ootr. More than 4,500 were in attendance, part of ‘Seahawks Tomorrow’ where elementary school students came to the 11:30 a.m. tipoff.

Lacey Suggs (13), a former East Bladen High School standout, scored 16 points, had a season-high seven rebounds and was the player chosen for the postgame radio interview Friday. Read about her online at bit.ly/2C4ootr. More than 4,500 were in attendance, part of ‘Seahawks Tomorrow’ where elementary school students came to the 11:30 a.m. tipoff.

Lacey Suggs (13), a former East Bladen High School standout, gets excited along with teammate GiGi Smith by the play made by Ahyiona Vason (left) and Shrita Parker during Friday’s 71-49 win over the College of Charleston. Suggs, a junior captain, scored 16 points, had a season-high seven rebounds and was the player chosen for the postgame radio interview. Read about her online at bit.ly/2C4ootr. More than 4,500 were in attendance, part of ‘Seahawks Tomorrow’ where elementary school students came to the 11:30 a.m. tipoff.