ELIZABETHTOWN — Once buried on the bench, Darrell Banks now seldom sees it.

The senior guard is among the lineup changes that have sparked East Bladen’s boys basketball team, including Tuesday night in a 57-38 victory over visiting South Robeson. The Three Rivers Conference triumph was the Eagles’ second straight following a frustrating nine-game skid and snapped a five-game winning streak by the Mustangs.

“Everybody is pitching in, and the defense has stepped in,” Banks said. “Everybody bought in at the same time.”

Third-year head coach Kenzil McCall says he’s right.

“I can’t say enough about Darrell,” he said. “I didn’t play him for three or four games, and now, I can’t get him off the floor. He does all the right things.

“I didn’t sprinkle no magic dust. Everybody just said let’s do what coach says.”

Senior Keshaun Davis has become the floor general at the top of the key, the trigger of an offense that boasts 6-foot-6 sophomore Javant McDowell. The youngster’s touch around the basket is sometimes puzzling, but his frame and athletic prowess are without question — and already the envy of college football coaches despite limited field time.

“Keshaun has really come around,” McCall said. “He doesn’t come out of the game. In the fourth quarter, he’s subject to get tired. He’s stepping up, like a senior should, and that’s where our good play has come from, his decision-making.”

East Bladen’s defense dropped the hammer over the final 10 minutes. South Robeson had just one fourth-quarter bucket until the final 40 seconds, so thoroughly blowing a 34-32 lead entering the final period that its bench was emptied with 74 seconds to play down 15.

Seniors Davis, Banks and Bryon Bowen, junior Tayshaun Berkeley and sophomores McDowell and Freddy Wooten delivered the steady crush of damage. McDowell’s follow helped the hosts carry a 48-36 cushion into the final three minutes.

“In the second half, they went man to man,” McCall said. “Early in the third, we were tentative. In the fourth quarter, I told them free throws and layups. With kids, it’s hard if you’re ahead when there’s an open 3. But I told them, you should want something going to the basket.”

Davis put an early end to a potential late-game free throw parade, sinking five of six on three one-and-one opportunities over a 36-second span starting at the 1:50 mark.

McDowell’s 22 points and 17 from Davis led East Bladen. Cameron Werrell scored 14 and Kylerr Paige 10 for the Mustangs.

East Bladen climbed to 3-5 in the Three Rivers, one game behind fifth place and the top half of the 10-team league. The Eagles are 3-10 overall, with a game at West Columbus tonight before hosting rival West Bladen on Friday.

South Robeson, previously tied for second place in the loss column, was dropped to 4-3 in the Three Rivers and 7-5 overall heading to a matchup with Fairmont on Friday.

“It was tough,” Banks said of the losing streak.

But elements of good play have been building.

“I saw it coming in the tournament,” McCall said. “We didn’t get the wins to show for it, but I could see it coming. I can throw seven, eight or nine guys out there.”

Banks among them.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Keshaun Davis (right), working against the guard of South Robeson’s Kylerr Paige, has emerged as the Eagles’ floor leader. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Seniors Darrell Banks (right) and Tayshaun Berkeley, waiting to check in, have been integral in the improved play of East Bladen. Tuesday against South Robeson, Berkeley returned from a shoulder injury suffered in the holiday tournament.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

South Robeson (38) — Cameron Werrell 14, Kylerr Paige 10, Daniel Murray 4, Syn’cere Southern 4, Jeremy McGirt 2, Robert McCormick 2, Jamearous McCleod 1, Mathew Jones 1, Eric Lewis, Tylek Baker, Jaylen Brown. East Bladen (57) — Javant McDowell 22, Keshaun Davis 17, Darrell Banks 6, Greyson Heustess 2, Freddy Wooten 2, Juwan Baldwin 2, Rashard Willis 2, Tayshaun Berkeley 2, Corey McKoy, Robbie Cooley, Bryon Bowen. Two points unconfirmed. South Robeson 6 12 15 4 — 38 East Bladen 11 11 10 25 — 57