ELIZABETHTOWN — Boasting a five-game winning streak meant little once the game tipped off.

East Bladen scored the first 13 points and routed visiting South Robeson 69-34 Tuesday night in the Eagle’s Nest. Not only was the guests’ streak halted, the Lady Eagles moved their streak to five with a second consecutive win by at least 30-plus points.

East Bladen plays at West Columbus tonight in a rescheduled game from December, when a wet floor prevented play, then hosts West Bladen on Friday in a matchup of the Three Rivers Conference’s final two unbeatens. The Lady Eagles, who have lost just once — ever — to West Bladen, are 8-0 in the league and 13-1 overall.

South Robeson had a five-game winning streak snapped, falling to 3-4 in the league and 7-4 overall.

The Lady Eagles flexed their dynamic roster pieces. Athletic triggers Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, Patience Ward and Erica McKoy fueled fastbreaks with harassing play from a half-court trapping defense. Senior Ashley Hardin tossed in a trio of 3-pointers in the first half and sophomore Lorna Mendell was improved in the low post.

Off the bench, senior Anna Kate White and freshmen Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell supplied defense and timely rebounds, mixed with the occasional open jumper.

“Coach Evers counts on me to go in and give minutes,” White said. “I’ve practiced my baseline shot. We’re all athletic, but we do have the three.”

Head coach Patty Evers said the choice to trap defensively removed complacency.

“I need high energy all 32 minutes,” Evers said. “We should be able to do that all game.”

The second quarter was not East Bladen’s best, but the outcome was never in doubt.

McDonald said with the help of seniors White, Moore-Peterson and Hardin, and junior playmaker Ward, she’s finding her way.

“I didn’t know how talented the team was,” she said of her first impression at early practices.

She quickly added it didn’t take long for her to realize it either.

“A.K., Ja’Tyra, Ashley and Patience have helped a lot getting me in position where I can get steals and rebounds,” McDonald said. “Coach has gotten on me, and she should. I need to get where I can play on this team.”

White grinned at her teammate’s assessment and says the future is bright, that McDonald and fellow frosh Mitchell are coming along just fine. She also said the holiday tournament in Wilmington, when the team took its only loss while playing three 4-A programs, gave the team a needed measuring stick.

“It was just an eye-opener to lose,” White said. “It made us stronger. We need to figure out what we’re doing, and listen to coach. If you ever don’t know, look at coach.”

Quality advice, or exactly what is expected in the program.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Patience Ward (left) looks to move past South Robeson’s Dystanie Beverly during Tuesday’s rout of the Lady Mustangs. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_e-bladen-girls-4-011119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Patience Ward (left) looks to move past South Robeson’s Dystanie Beverly during Tuesday’s rout of the Lady Mustangs. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Freshman Maya McDonald (4) has the screen for UNC Pembroke signee Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson on Tuesday during a 69-34 rout of South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_e-bladen-girls-3-011119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Freshman Maya McDonald (4) has the screen for UNC Pembroke signee Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson on Tuesday during a 69-34 rout of South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell (43) grabs a rebound in Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference win over visiting South Robeson. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_e-bladen-girls-2-011119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Lorna Mendell (43) grabs a rebound in Tuesday’s Three Rivers Conference win over visiting South Robeson. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Sophomore Katie Evans (1) drives the baseline against South Robeson’s Tehya Bullard on Tuesday at the Eagle’s Nest. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_e-bladen-girls-1-011119.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Sophomore Katie Evans (1) drives the baseline against South Robeson’s Tehya Bullard on Tuesday at the Eagle’s Nest.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

South Robeson (34) — Nytia Lewis 14, Zaneta Ellerbee 9, Jakirra White 6, Angelaysha Thompson 3, Hailey Werrell 2, Tehya Bullard, Dystanie Beverly, D’amrah Rowdy, Deamonie Monroe, Diamond Mitchell. East Bladen (69) — Patience Ward 20, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 17, Ashley Hardin 9, Maya McDonald 8, Anna Kate White 7, Erica McKoy 6, Lorna Mendell 2, Katie Evans, Lily Lin, Alexus Mitchell, Abbie Cross, Kabara Moore. South Robeson 5 14 6 9 — 34 East Bladen 23 14 19 13 — 69