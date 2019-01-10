ELIZABETHTOWN — Ashley Brown-Poteat, a 2004 graduate of East Bladen High School, will be at Friday’s matchup of the Eagles and West Bladen promoting a new book.

A former basketball player for head coach Patty Evers, she has published “Out of Bounds: Pocket Guide For Victory.” The book encourages individuals to tackle unhealthy mindsets and strive toward living vibrant and victorious lives.

She is co-host of Yellow Table Talk show, which airs every Wednesday on a Raleigh television station. Brown-Poteat shares practical and clinical tips about self-care.

She diligently seeks balance in every area of her life and encourages others to do so as well. She uses any spare time to read, rest, and spend time with those she loves, especially her husband.

After graduating from East Bladen, she earned her undergrad degrees in psychology and Afro-American studies from UNC Chapel Hill. Her master’s was earned at N.C. Central. She’s a licensed therapist in behavioral health and addictions, and founder of A Sure Foundation.