CERRO GORDO — East Bladen’s strong start was the catalyst to a 31-17 victory at West Columbus on Wednesday in junior varsity girls basketball.

The Lady Eagles led 13-2 after eight minutes and carried a 23-9 cushion into the final period.

Aaniyah Jackson and Sierra Strickland led the victors with eight points each. Shanell McMillan tossed in six.

East Bladen is 4-4 overall and 4-3 in the Three Rivers Conference.

