Winning streak snapped by league leader

CERRO GORDO — East Bladen fell victim to a balanced attack from West Columbus on Wednesday, losing 61-45 in a boys high school basketball game.

The Eagles’ two-game winning streak in the Three Rivers Conference was halted heading into a rivalry matchup with visiting West Bladen on Friday. Wednesday’s game was rescheduled from December, when a wet playing surface prevented the teams from clashing.

East Bladen was led by seniors Darrell Banks with 12 points and Bryon Bowen with 10. Senior Keshaun Davis and sophomore Freddy Wooten chipped in six points each.

The Eagles fell to 3-6 in the Three Rivers and 3-11 overall.

The league-leading Vikings were led by 11 points each from Ty’Quawn Johnson and Brandis Kelly, and eight each by Tayvon Tyler and Zach McPherson. Shawn Tyson and Kevon Lewis chipped in seven and six points, respectively.

West Columbus is 8-1 in the league and 11-2 overall.

