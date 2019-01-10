Next up, Three Rivers unbeatens East Bladen and West Bladen

Maya McDonald -

CERRO GORDO — East Bladen rolled past host West Columbus 63-27 on Wednesday night, remaining unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball race.

The Lady Eagles meet the only other league unbeaten, rival West Bladen, on Friday night.

Junior Patience Ward scored 15 points and freshmen Maya McDonald and Alexus Mitchell had 11 and 10, respectively.

Tah’nijah McKoy led the Lady Vikings with nine points.

East Bladen, which won the first meeting between the teams 71-31, moved to 9-0 in the conference and 14-1 overall with its sixth consecutive victory. West Columbus fell to 3-6 in the Three Rivers and 5-9 overall.

Bladen Journal