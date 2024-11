ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s fourth-quarter shutout carried it to an 18-13 victory over visiting West Bladen in high school girls junior varsity basketball Friday night.

The Lady Eagles led 11-7 at intermission and trailed 13-12 before the final eight minutes. Mariah Smith and Aaniyah Jackson led the victors with five points each.

Hannah Pait led West Bladen with 10 points.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_basketball2.jpg