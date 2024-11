ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen moved ahead early and was never threatened in a 40-18 junior varsity boys basketball win over West Bladen on Friday night.

Rasean McKoy’s 11 points and first-quarter dunk sparked the win. Jacob Priest and Charles Brown added nine points each.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_basketball6-1.jpg