Knights scrap past East Bladen, 59-57

ELIZABETHTOWN — Only 3.8 seconds remained, the score between cross-county rivals was tied and West Bladen junior Tyre Boykin toed the foul line.

When both shots had gone through and an off-balance try well beyond the 3-point arc missed, the Knights erupted in celebration of a 59-57 victory at East Bladen on Friday night. The Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball game had a curious beginning and a nip-and-tuck ride between two teams that, through the first half of the round-robin home-and-away league schedule, have fought all season to stay out of the cellar.

Boykin was not allowed to be interviewed after the game, his coach saying he’d have to prep him on answering a question about that special moment. It was the Knights’ second win over the Eagles in 14 days; they’ll meet to close the regular season Feb. 15.

“That’s two of our five wins, and we played like crap,” said West Bladen head coach Travis Pait.

On the other side, East Bladen head coach Kenzil McCall said his club gave an effort of which to be proud.

“For the kids’ sake, I’d like for them to be able to pull some games like this out,” he said. “Some games you might lose by 20. But the ones that you grind, and fight, they’re the ones that really hurt.”

West Bladen, 5-8 overall, stopped a two-game skid and moved to 2-5 in the league, with a suspended game and rescheduled game still to go from the first half. East Bladen exited 3-7 in the Three Rivers and 3-12 overall.

The hosts blitzed ahead 10-0 only to trail 17-10 after a quarter. When the Eagles wiped out most of a 21-12 deficit with a 9-2 burst, the double-digit leads were done.

Senior Keshaun Davis’ score in transition with 5:01 to play gave East Bladen its first lead since the opening quarter. The Eagles’ erased a 57-53 deficit in the final two minutes, sophomore Freddy Wooten’s three-point play opportunity tying it with 56 seconds to go.

The Knights had possession in the final half-minute, patiently handling the Eagles’ pressure on the perimeter until Boykin started to move toward the goal from the left wing. Three defenders were around him as he stumbled to the floor drawing a foul.

“I’m very happy we kept our heads, and executed a little bit,” Pait said. “I think we’re getting better.”

Boykin finished with a game-high 19 points. Knights’ senior Kesean Lewis added 10, junior Nolan Bryant eight and senior Jaheim Lesane seven.

Davis scored 18 points, Wooten 13, senior Darrell Banks 10 and sophomore Javant McDowell nine for the Eagles.

West Bladen (59) — Tyre Boykin 19, Kesean Lewis 10, Nolan Bryant 8, Jaheim Lesane 7, Cameron Taylor 6, Shy’ron Adams 5, Kerron Washington 2, Jackson Norris 2, Eddie Perez-Ortiz, Drew Harris, Nijeah McKoy. East Bladen (57) — Keshaun Davis 18, Freddy Wooten 13, Darrell Banks 10, Javant McDowell 9, Greyson Heustess 5, Byron Bowen 2, Tayshaun Berkeley 2, Corey McKoy, Juwan Baldwin, Robbie Cooley. West Bladen 17 14 15 13 — 59 East Bladen 10 16 16 15 — 57

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

