Showdown winner! East Bladen edges West Bladen, 40-33

ELIZABETHTOWN — Cross-county rivals can’t help but know each other well.

Perennial power East Bladen has seldom encountered tough challenges from West Bladen in girls high school basketball. The cross-county rivals’ first meeting this season, however, served as a “just how good are they?” moment for the Three Rivers Conference.

The league’s last two unbeatens didn’t disappoint Friday night, exchanging the lead once after intermission and never seeing a double-digit difference in East Bladen’s 40-33 triumph. Exhausted players recognized quality in their opponents’ efforts, and fought for every edge gained in front of a capacity crowd that filled the Eagle’s Nest during the junior varsity doubleheader.

East Bladen’s third win of the week was its seventh in a row, lifting its ledgers to 10-0 in the Three Rivers and 15-1 overall. The Lady Knights are 7-1, two games ahead of third in the loss column, and 10-3 overall. Their nine-game winning streak, since a Nov. 27 loss to 4-A Hoggard, was ended.

“It’s bittersweet, the last time playing West Bladen here,” said Lady Eagles senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson.

Moore-Peterson’s game-high 19 points included a drive and jumper with 2:40 to play for a 36-31 lead, and a clinching free throw with 43.6 seconds left for a 39-33 edge. No sequence was bigger than 6-foot-2 junior Lorna Mendell’s rebound of senior Erica McKoy’s missed free throw and a quick feed to McKoy for the bucket and a 38-33 lead with 53 seconds left.

“Both teams didn’t let the moment and the rivalry get to them,” said West Bladen head coach Brian McCleney. He was restricted from allowing his players to be interviewed by the Bladen Journal.

His Lady Knights were led by the defense of juniors Kasee Singletary and Lexie Corrothers. Senior Carley Dawson and junior Mikayla Meadows rotated on East Bladen junior Patience Ward, limiting her to five points.

McKoy complemented Moore-Peterson with 12 points.

“Kasee and Lexie played their hearts out on defense,” McCleney said. “Ja’Tyra, she scored 19 but she earned every one.”

East Bladen survived missing seven of 10 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

“Free throws keep you in games,” Lady Eagles’ head coach Patty Evers said. “And free throws win games.”

They won anyway this night. She applauded both teams’ defense, and was encouraged by Mendell’s timely rebound.

West Bladen battled a half-court trap from the familiar East Bladen zone, and it encountered a full-court press – all before intermission. Its ball-handling was challenged, but execution prevailed.

In the frontcourt, the Lady Knights seldom clustered their offense, keeping the athletic prowess of the hosts from constricting and forcing turnovers. The basketball always moved, never a stationary target to be pounced upon by active East Bladen defenders.

Its transition game idled, the Lady Eagles sputtered ahead 17-13 at halftime and fell behind for the first time, 23-22, with 1:03 to go in the third quarter. Fouls and frustration mounted through the first half; Moore-Peterson’s 12 points and freshman Maya McDonald’s play off the bench triggered the second half.

“She’s found her role, how to fit in,” Moore-Peterson said. “She had valuable plays on offense and defense. Her energy makes us go.”

McDonald’s first time in this rivalry likely won’t be forgotten. She deemed the night exciting and paid respect to her senior teammates and the opponent.

“West Bladen had good defense, you can’t lie about that,” she said.

McCleney said his team excelled in pass selection.

“We worked on taking care of the basketball against pressure,” he said. “And also, taking away their driving lanes.”

Both of those boxes got a check mark.

“The standard Patty has set is unparalleled,” McCleney said. “She has three fabulous players, but the role players really stepped up.”

West Bladen (33) — Lexie Corrothers 18, Kasee Singletary 5, Carley Dawson 4, Haley George 4, Mikayla Meadows 2, Tatiana Hunt, Seniah Johnson, S’cjada Ellison, Jessica Labra. East Bladen (40) — Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 19, Erica McKoy 12, Patience Ward 5, Lorna Mendell 2, Anna Kate White 2, Maya McDonald, Ashley Hardin. West Bladen 7 6 10 10 — 33 East Bladen 13 4 10 13 — 40

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

