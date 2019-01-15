East Bladen 2nd, West Bladen 5th in Three Rivers supremacy

CHAPEL HILL — East Bladen is second and West Bladen fifth in the Three Rivers Conference standings for the Wells Fargo Conference Cup.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association released the standings through the fall sports season Tuesday.

Leagues determine how they allot points based on participation and standings for girls and boys sports. The idea of the competition is to recognize the schools achieving the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.

The league standings generally do not reflect through the points awarded how teams do in the state playoffs. Wells Fargo sponsors a different competition for that element called the Wells Fargo Cup.

The competition has existed since 1980, when Wachovia began sponsorship.

Whiteville is the Three Rivers leader. The Wolfpack won championships in boys and girls cross country, finished second in volleyball and was third in football.

East Bladen won the boys soccer crown and took second in football. The Eagles also had one of their best seasons in girls tennis.

West Bladen was an undefeated champion in girls tennis.

Whiteville amassed 47.5 points, East Bladen 38.5 and South Columbus 37 to set the pace. St. Pauls was next at 32.5 points, followed by West Bladen with 28, Red Springs 27, Fairmont 23.5, East Columbus 17, South Robeson 11 and West Columbus 11.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.