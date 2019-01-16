No upset this time; East Bladen denied by Wolfpack

Greyson Heustess -

WHITEVILLE — East Bladen’s bid for a second upset of Whiteville was denied Tuesday.

The Eagles were within striking distance to the final eight minutes before fading 66-43 in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball. East Bladen trailed 31-23 at intermission and 44-35 with eight minutes remaining.

Senior Darrell Banks continued his solid play, scoring a team-high 13 points for East Bladen. Sophomore Freddy Wooten added eight and senior Greyson Heustess seven.

The Eagles (3-13) slid to 3-8 in the league, losing for the ninth time away from home and third time in a row since back-to-back wins.

Whiteville, beaten by East Bladen in the league opener for each team, was led in scoring by Antonio McFadden and Cameron Richardson, each with 17 points. The Wolfpack snapped a five-game losing streak in climbing to 9-7 overall and 4-6 in the Three Rivers.

