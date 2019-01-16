Lady Eagles get 29 from Moore-Peterson, cruise to win

WHITEVILLE — Senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson poured in 29 points to lead East Bladen to a 66-45 victory at Whiteville in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

The UNC Pembroke recruit was complemented by senior Erica McKoy with 12 points, junior Patience Ward with nine and freshman Maya McDonald with eight.

Trinity Smith’s 18 points led the Lady Wolfpack. I’Reona Johnson added 10 points.

The Lady Eagles are 16-1 overall and 11-0 in the Three Rivers, having won eight straight.

The Lady Wolfpack fell to 6-7 in all games and 6-4 in the league.

East Bladen (66) — Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 29, Erica McKoy 12, Patience Ward 9, Maya McDonald 8, Anna Kate White 6, Lorna Mendell 2, Ashley Hardin, Katie Evans, Lilly Lin, Alexus Mitchell, Abbie Cross, Kabarah Moore.

Whiteville (45) — Trinity Smith 18, I’Reona Johnson 10, Trinity Smith 7, Ruth Maldonado 6, Jazmin Faison 2, Gabriella Rouse 2.

East Bladen 11 14 18 23 — 66

Whiteville 10 11 9 15 — 45