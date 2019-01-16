West Bladen defeated by Golden Tornadoes, 78-51

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Kesean Lewis (left) slips past Xavier Covington during Tuesday's defeat to Fairmont. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Shy'ron Adams is about to make a move on Fairmont's Kaheem Pittman. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Jounral West Bladen's Tyre Boykin looks for help in the corner on Tuesday night. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Drew Harris (24) battles for a rebound during Tuesday's game with Fairmont. - -

DUBLIN — West Bladen’s previous outing was decided in the final seconds.

Only a quarter was needed Tuesday night.

The Knights stumbled through a miserable first half, yielding 24 straight points on the way to a 78-51 loss to visiting Fairmont in Three Rivers Conference boys basketball. West Bladen trailed 27-2 after a scoreless stretch of 10 minutes filled with turnovers, missed layups and even an airball from inside five feet.

Whatever momentum was to be carried forth from a two-point win at rival East Bladen on Friday evaporated before the opening tip. Fairmont hit a 3-pointer less than 10 seconds in, the Knights turned the inbounds pass into a transition layup and the Golden Tornadoes ruled from there.

The teams exhibited matching styles, with pressure baseline to baseline, comfort in transition and few offensive sets in the frontcourt.

Loose balls on the floor were gobbled up by diving black jerseys, every Knights’ shot seemed to be contested and the backboard was the place to be for the guests.

Fairmont led 22-2 after a quarter and 43-11 at intermission. West Bladen’s deficit was 20 points or more for the final 24 minutes.

The Knights (5-9) dropped to 2-6 in the league in losing at home for the fifth time in eight outings. Junior Tyre Boykin led the scoring with 14 points, followed by senior Kesean Lewis with 11, senior Jaheim Lesane with nine and sophomore Shy’ron Adams with seven.

Fairmont’s fifth win in 15 outings lifted its Three Rivers mark to 4-5 and snapped a two-game skid. The Golden Tornadoes’ scoring was led by Kadeem Leonard with 18. Kaheem Pittman scored 15, Jakeem Moore 11 and Tyrese Bradley nine.

West Bladen’s Kesean Lewis (left) slips past Xavier Covington during Tuesday’s defeat to Fairmont. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_w-bladen-B3-011819.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Shy’ron Adams is about to make a move on Fairmont’s Kaheem Pittman. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_w-b-adem-B2-11819.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Tyre Boykin looks for help in the corner on Tuesday night. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_wbladen-B4-011819.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Jounral

West Bladen’s Drew Harris (24) battles for a rebound during Tuesday’s game with Fairmont. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_w-bladen-B1-011819.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

West Bladen’s Drew Harris (24) battles for a rebound during Tuesday’s game with Fairmont.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

