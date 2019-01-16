West Bladen solid in triumph over Fairmont

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Senior Johnson (21) defends Fairmont's Georgianna Waters during Tuesday's contest. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Head coach Brian McCleney among the faithful pulling for West Bladen. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Head coach Brian McCleney (far left) has his staff well-positioned, and engaged throughout the game. - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen's Haley George (4) gets a hand in on Fairmont's Georgianna Waters. Coming from behind is Case Singletary. - -

DUBLIN — West Bladen overpowered visiting Fairmont 47-20 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

The Lady Knights were strong defensively against a weaker opponent. West Bladen didn’t allow a field goal for nearly six minutes to open the contest while scoring 10 straight, had a double-digit lead for the final 18:45 and a 20-point lead through the final eight minutes after junior Tatiana Hunt’s steal and coast-to-coast layup to close the third quarter.

Fairmont didn’t make a field goal outside of three feet until the third quarter and was 1-for-20 from the foul line. Its ball-handling was an albatross that couldn’t be overcome, even without direct pressure.

Steals were frequent by the hosts, and they owned the glass.

West Bladen (11-3), bouncing back from its nine-game winning streak being snapped at East Bladen on Friday, moved to 8-1 in the Three Rivers Conference. The scoring was led by juniors Lexie Corrothers and Kasee Singletary with 18 and 11, respectively. Junior Seniah Johnson chipped in six.

Fairmont (0-12) fell to 0-10 in the league and has lost 19 straight dating back to last year. Symiah McNeill’s four points led the Lady Golden Tornadoes.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

