West Bladen solid in triumph over Fairmont

DUBLIN — West Bladen overpowered visiting Fairmont 47-20 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school basketball Tuesday night.
The Lady Knights were strong defensively against a weaker opponent. West Bladen didn’t allow a field goal for nearly six minutes to open the contest while scoring 10 straight, had a double-digit lead for the final 18:45 and a 20-point lead through the final eight minutes after junior Tatiana Hunt’s steal and coast-to-coast layup to close the third quarter.
Fairmont didn’t make a field goal outside of three feet until the third quarter and was 1-for-20 from the foul line. Its ball-handling was an albatross that couldn’t be overcome, even without direct pressure.
Steals were frequent by the hosts, and they owned the glass.
West Bladen (11-3), bouncing back from its nine-game winning streak being snapped at East Bladen on Friday, moved to 8-1 in the Three Rivers Conference. The scoring was led by juniors Lexie Corrothers and Kasee Singletary with 18 and 11, respectively. Junior Seniah Johnson chipped in six.
Fairmont (0-12) fell to 0-10 in the league and has lost 19 straight dating back to last year. Symiah McNeill’s four points led the Lady Golden Tornadoes.
West Bladen’s Senior Johnson (21) defends Fairmont’s Georgianna Waters during Tuesday’s contest.
Head coach Brian McCleney among the faithful pulling for West Bladen.
Head coach Brian McCleney (far left) has his staff well-positioned, and engaged throughout the game.
West Bladen’s Haley George (4) gets a hand in on Fairmont’s Georgianna Waters. Coming from behind is Case Singletary.
