ELIZABETHTOWN — When Patty Evers heads off to coach the Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic, she won’t go alone.

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, a 5-foot-10 senior signed with UNC Pembroke, will be alongside the Lady Eagles coach. Moore-Peterson accepted the invitation last week, just days after Evers and her staff made the selections.

The formal announcement of all players for the team is awaiting confirmation of acceptance from the players.

The all-star girls and boys games are for 40 of the top players in North and South Carolina. The event is held in Wilmington each summer.

“It’s a golden opportunity to end my high school career,” Moore-Peterson said after pouring in 26 points in Friday’s win over South Columbus. She had 29 earlier in the week, easily her best scoring games back-to-back this season.

“I feel honored, grateful and blessed,” she added, “to play with people who are Division I level. And to watch my coach do what she does. For her to take me with her, it’s a great opportunity for me.”

Evers said it’s been a long journey from Moore-Peterson’s first year. Her shooting technique has improved, she’s adapted to players around her to find a spot that benefits the team, and she’s seen a few “junk” defenses because of her talent level. Evers said this year’s team, with senior Erica McKoy running the point, enables Moore-Peterson to play her natural “two” guard position.

“She’s had to find her way a bit,” the 23rd-year head coach said. “She’s had a good attitude. She’s a great kid. She can take over a game. She just needs to play her role and do her part.”

Moore-Peterson said she’s still taking it all in, coming to a realization of how few games remain in a career that began with 31 straight wins and a trip to the Eastern Regional finals. East Bladen is 97-10 in her three-plus seasons, including 7-3 in the playoffs.

“I had big dreams as a freshman,” Moore-Peterson said. “I’m thankful for coach being willing to change things with me to be able to be a college player, not just on the court but in the classroom as well. My teammates have backed me 100 percent.

“I didn’t know what it was to be a leader, but somewhere in my sophomore year I found out.”

The Lady Eagles are in first place in the Three Rivers Conference, ranked No. 4 in the state by NCPreps.com. She knows one measure of the program is the banners hanging in the gym, four of which denote regional titles and four others saying state runner-up.

“My freshman year, getting to regionals wasn’t smooth sailing, but it was fun,” she said. “To get back, that would be icing on the cake. To get to the state championship, that would be the cherry on top.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson has been selected to play for North Carolina in an all-star game this summer that matches 20 of the best girls players in the Carolinas. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_e-bladen-girls-3-011119-2.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal