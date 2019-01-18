RALEIGH — There won’t be a tougher stretch of games for N.C. State.

Tuesday was a loss at Wake Forest, Saturday is at Notre Dame and a trip to Louisville next week will cap two weeks away from PNC Arena. The Wolfpack is back in the Top 25, likely to stay there all year, and is probably ready to assume its mantle as a regular among the ACC’s elite.

It’s been a long time.

Not since the late Jim Valvano piloted the Pack have single digit NCAA Tournament seeds been the norm rather than the exception. There were, it should be mentioned, sporadic stretches of success by Herb Sendek and even Mark Gottfried, the man Kevin Keatts replaced.

This is a different Wolfpack.

The sideline coaching is the best since Sendek. Energy fills practices and game nights, arguably the best it’s been since V. Recruiting doesn’t have the cloud that hung with Gottfried.

“We’re building something special here,” Keatts said.

No doubt.

The roster is overhauled. Torin Dorn and Markell Johnson are the only holdovers from the Gottfried era. Dennis Smith Jr., a freshman on the 2016-17 team, was never going to stay more than a year and six others who could still be in the program are long gone.

It’s a roster with previous school listings of Missouri, Utah, Ohio State, Florida International, Samford and Chaminade – yeah, that one from the Ralph Sampson era out in Hawaii. A transfer from Kentucky, Sacha Killeya-Jones, is eligible next year.

And don’t forget UNC Wilmington, Keatts’ three-year warmup before landing a spot in the nation’s best basketball conference. C.J. Bryce, a junior, opted to come with him.

The players came for various reasons. But Battle Creek, Michigan, sophomore Devon Daniels, who tried Utah for a year, speaks the language common among transfers.

“When I was looking for a school to transfer to, I was more worried about the relationship with the coaching staff,” he said. “I was looking for one that I can trust. They’ve done that. They’re the same here as when they were talking to me before I got here.”

Dorn is on his third coach. He went to UNC Charlotte, then played a year for Gottfried. Now Keatts.

“Every night in the building is amazing,” said the son of a former NFL and Carolina football standout. “Every day in practice is amazing.”

Keatts’ overhaul isn’t unusual following coaching changes. But flipping a roster must have purpose.

“I wanted to build a roster,” he said, “where at anytime, someone can step up and play.”

Dorn said the rebuild to national prominence is what Wolfpack fans deserve.

State’s 13-1 start this season was its best since the David Thompson-era 1974 national championship season.

The Pack got back where it belongs, in the Top 25, and is doing it with a deep rotation capable of causing opponents’ mistakes. More than 35 points a game pours in off the bench, and the more than 18 turnovers a game forced is the ACC leader and among the nation’s 10 best.

“We’re building a program where no matter what we’ll find a way,” Keatts said.

State barely lost at then-No. 22 Wisconsin in November, then shocked most everyone when then-No. 7 Auburn came to town in December.

In Keatts’ first season, the Wolfpack knocked off five ranked teams and finished four games over .500 in the ACC. The 21 regular season wins in a first year matched a legend, Everett Case.

He’s learned from some of the best. He knows how to push the buttons, and he’s adept with referees.

The Pack does the little things. They’re adding up.

The sum is a program on the rise. It’s better coached than it has been in decades. Players embrace the defensive-fueled style and fans haven’t changed — they just want to win.

Keatts is checking the boxes.

The Pack is back. And this time they’ll be staying.

