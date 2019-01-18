ELIZABETHTOWN — West Bladen and East Bladen learned Wednesday their boys basketball seasons may not include any play beyond their matchup to end the regular season Feb. 15.

Most seasons end with a league tournament, and the Three Rivers Conference will have one this season for girls and boys teams. However, unlike a year ago, the league decided at its meeting Wednesday that this year only eight teams will qualify. Teams that finish ninth and 10th in the 10-team conglomeration of 2-A and 1-A schools will not.

The boys teams of the Bladen County schools are near the bottom of the standings, eighth and ninth after Wednesday, and the girls teams are at the top in first and second. In boys play, East Columbus and West Bladen have two league wins each, and East Bladen has three.

Most teams are halfway through the league schedule.

Last year, the 10th place team played the seventh place team, and the eighth and ninth place teams matched up in Saturday games the night after the regular season ended. The league tournaments continued the following week with the eight remaining teams, respectively.

This year, higher seeds will host games Feb. 18. The semifinals and finals are all slated for Fairmont High School, with the 1-4 and 4-5 matchups Feb. 20, and the 2-3 and 3-6 clashes Feb. 21. The tournament finals are Feb. 22.

The state playoffs begin the next week.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal