ELIZABETHTOWN — Opportunities were presented.

But try as they might, the Eagles just couldn’t find the bottom of the net.

East Bladen suffered a 47-33 home loss Friday night to South Columbus in high school boys basketball. The Three Rivers Conference clash was a struggle offensively for both teams, with the Stallions spurting ahead in the third quarter to stay.

South Columbus was playing for the third consecutive night.

“We knew they had played two games already,” said Eagles senior Tayshaun Berkeley. “It was just an ugly game for us.”

He said the defensive focus was on the Stallions’ point guard and offensively the hosts wanted to get 6-foot-6 sophomore Javant McDowell untracked from his scoreless outing earlier in the week.

“We need everybody pitching in,” added senior Darrell Banks, a key contributor so far in the second half of the season. “If everybody plays defense, we come out with a win. If everybody plays offense, we come out with a win.”

Traquan Bellamy scored seven of his 15 points in the third quarter to trigger the guests. South Columbus sank eight of 12 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

“They weren’t really hitting either, but we couldn’t get a break,” said East Bladen head coach Kenzil McCall. “They’re playing hard, but not hard enough to win. They beat us to the 50/50 balls, and that can’t happen. We didn’t shoot well inside either.”

Banks’ nine points led East Bladen. Senior Keshaun Davis adding six.

The Eagles have lost four straight to fall to 3-9 in the Three Rivers and 3-14 overall.

South Columbus has won five of six, moving to 8-3 in the Three Rivers and 11-5 overall. The Stallions are deadlocked in the loss column for second place, two back of West Columbus.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Robbie Cooley posts up Cameron Etheridge during Friday’s Three Rivers Conference basketball game in the Eagle’s Nest.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

South Columbus (47) — Traquan Bellamy 15, Shiquaun Conyers 11, Aveon Bellamy 8, Riley Hewett 8, Cameron Etheridge 3, Rakeem Gerald 2, Jordan Johnson, Xavier Riggins. East Bladen (33) — Darrell Banks 9, Keshaun Davis 6, Corey McKoy 4, Javant McDowell 4, Robbie Cooley 3, Tayshaun Berkeley 3, Greyson Heustess 3, Byron Bowen 1, Juwan Baldwin. South Columbus 7 10 17 13 — 47 East Bladen 4 13 5 11 — 33