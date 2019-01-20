ELIZABETHTOWN — Playing an opponent that may not make the league tournament, East Bladen tried mightily to stay on a different level.

The Lady Eagles won 64-25 over visiting South Columbus on Friday night in girls high school basketball, capturing a ninth straight win and adding another notch to its lead in the Three Rivers Conference. But the overall grading didn’t necessarily match the significant margin of victory.

“We’ve still got to stay focused,” said junior guard Patience Ward. “We can’t lower ourselves.”

Ward, who complemented senior Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson’s 26 points with 15, said head coach Patty Evers is pushing the team to stay on its game each night out.

“We’re playing good, and the chemistry is coming together,” Ward said.

A big part of that is the play of freshman Maya McDonald. She had at least 11 rebounds and chipped in six points. Senior playmaker Erica McKoy had seven points and several assists.

“She’s just got that court savvy, a high basketball IQ,” Evers said of McDonald. “She never played middle school ball. She was over playing rec ball with the boys.

“That tempo, she’s had to adjust to that. But she gives us good minutes off the bench.”

East Bladen, seeking back-to-back league titles in the 10-team Three Rivers’ second year since realignment, made the NCPreps.com poll at No. 4 this week. The Lady Eagles are 17-1, 12-0 in the Three Rivers and head to Red Springs on Friday. With West Bladen’s upset loss Friday, East Bladen has a two-game lead in the loss column.

Sarah Faulk led South Columbus with 11 points. The Lady Stallions dropped to 2-9 in the league and 4-12 overall.

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Senior Ashley Hardin scans the defense for an opening Friday night during a 64-25 rout of visiting South Columbus, the ninth straight win for East Bladen. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_e-bladen-girls-012219.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

South Columbus (25) — Sarah Faulk 11, Nadelynn McClure 6, Brianna Givens 4, NonChalant Hemingway 2, Allison Butler 2, Christy Wilson, Khaaliyah Adams, Alexis Jordan, Addison Jacobs, Tyneashia Bellamy. East Bladen (64) — Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson 26, Patience Ward 15, Erica McKoy 7, Maya McDonald 6, Anna Kate White 4, Abbie Cross 2, Ashley Hardin 2, Lorna Mendell 2, Kabara Moore, Lily Lin. South Columbus 7 6 4 8 — 25 East Bladen 24 17 12 11 — 64