RED SPRINGS — Held without a field goal in the opening and closing quarters, West Bladen was upset by host Red Springs 27-19 in girls high school basketball Friday night.

The Lady Knights, second in the Three Rivers Conference, had only two players score. Junior Lexie Corrothers bucketed 15 points and senior Carley Dawson had four.

West Bladen was also troubled at the foul line, finishing 4-for-15. The Red Devils were 8-of-12.

A 16-7 deficit at halftime for the guests was trimmed to 19-18 entering the final period.

West Bladen exited with its second loss in three games, falling to 8-2 in the Three Rivers and 11-4 overall. The Lady Knights remained a game clear of third place St. Pauls and two up in the loss column on Whiteville and South Robeson.

Red Springs, led by Taylynn Atkinson’s 11 points, is 6-5 in the league and 7-9 overall.

Bladen Journal