West Bladen unsure of Tuesday outcome

DUBLIN — West Bladen entered Thursday still awaiting word from the N.C. High School Athletic Association on the fate of its Tuesday girls basketball game with South Robeson.

The two schools had been scheduled for a Three Rivers Conference clash. Friday night in its previous game, however, South Robeson did not finish a contest with St. Pauls following a third-quarter altercation.

There were so many players who left their respective benches to engage in the activity that the ejections left neither team with enough to continue. The Robesonian, a newspaper in Lumberton, reported that officials met with the coaches and “decided to call the game with the Lady Bulldogs up 21-19.”

It is unclear if St. Pauls was deemed a victor, or the game is a double forfeit, or if the game is a “no contest.”

The Bladen Journal requested information on the situation from the NCHSAA on Wednesday. A spokesman wrote in an email, “We do not release violation or penalty information concerning our member schools.”

In explaining the association rule relative to fights and ejections he wrote, “Fighting or leaving the bench area during a fight carries a four-game suspension in all sports except football. In football the penalty is a two-game suspension.”

As of Wednesday night, West Bladen head coach Brian McCleney understood there was a chance the game would be rescheduled. He also said his school’s position, handled by athletics director Travis Pait, is that a forfeit would be in order rather than a rescheduled game or even a ruling of “no contest.”

If the game is deemed no contest, neither team collects a win or a loss — a point that could be a disadvantage to West Bladen’s playoff positioning.

“It probably will be,” McCleney said of a forfeit from South Robeson. “They had so many players suspended. He’s waiting for an official word from the state.”

On its MaxPreps page, South Robeson lists a 21-19 loss to St. Pauls and a 2-0 forfeit loss to West Bladen. That would make West Bladen 9-2 in the Three Rivers and 12-4 overall. The Lady Mustangs are scheduled at Whiteville on Friday, at Red Springs Feb. 1 and home with East Columbus on Feb. 5 in the other three games that are within the NCHSAA four-game ruling.

South Robeson’s next game after that is at West Bladen on Feb. 7, a makeup of a game from December postponed by a leaky roof.

South Robeson does not have the option to bring up junior varsity players; it is one of the schools in the league that does not field a JV team.

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

