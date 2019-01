ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen fell in a holiday matinee to visiting West Brunswick 43-33 on Monday afternoon.

The Eagles (3-15) lost for the fifth straight outing. Senior Keshaun Davis led the hosts with 10 points and senior Darrell Banks chipped in seven.

West Brunswick (10-7) was led by J’vian McCray with 14 points and Jadyn Parker with 10. The Trojans went 3-for-3 in meetings with Bladen County schools this year, two of which were with East Bladen.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_basketball5-3.jpg

Bladen Journal