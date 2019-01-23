Knights fall at South Robeson

ROWLAND — West Bladen yielded 49 second-half points and was defeated 84-72 on Tuesday in high school boys basketball.

The Knights trailed 35-24 at intermission. They were led in scoring by junior Tyre Boykin with 32 and sophomore Shy’ron Adams with 15.

Cameron Werrell led the Mustangs (7-4 Three Rivers, 10-6 overall) with 39 points. Daniel Murray added 20 for the winners of eight of their last 10.

West Bladen exited 2-8 in the Three Rivers and 5-11 overall with its fifth loss in the last six outings.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_basketball4-3.jpg

Bladen Journal