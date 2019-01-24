Patty Evers - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal On the door to Patty Evers' office is a message to all. - Contributed photo - Contributed photo - - Contributed photo - - Contributed photo - - Contributed photo Kristal Troy, seated, led the way to the first league title and was Patty Evers' first collegian, heading off to Campbell University. Evers' high school coach, Leroy Henderson, is to her immediate right. - - Contributed photo Patty Evers leads Tar Heel past Teresa Coleman's Bladenboro team to the 1999-2000 conference championship. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal Patty Evers, surrounded by this year's Lady Eagles, has coached two 30-win teams and a dozen others with 20-plus victories. - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal West Bladen head coach Brian McCleney (right) says of Evers, 'The standard Patty has set is unparalleled.' - - Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal The sign on Patty Evers' office door is borne out in the gym where she patrols the sideline, the banners attest to the success, and relationships like the one with Scoop Campbell mean the world to her and the program. - -

ELIZABETHTOWN — Patty Evers stepped onto the sideline of the high school where she played eager to teach young girls about life and basketball.

More than two decades later, she’s given countless lessons on both to hundreds coming through the old Tar Heel High School and the newer East Bladen High School. In her 23rd season, the latest edition of Lady Eagles are being held to high standards off the court and are in first place on it.

Tonight at Red Springs, they own the rare chance to represent so many players before them in helping Evers to career coaching victory No. 500.

The 47-year-old didn’t get to that first sideline by traditional route. But once there she did establish an old-school foundation for her program, one rooted with discipline and character far more important than basketball fundamentals.

Kristal Troy, Dorothy Corbett, sisters JaToya and Jazmine Kemp, Kayla Davis, Asha Graham, C.J. Melvin, Abby Ward and Lacey Suggs are some of the best players Evers has coached. They are, in the eyes of the coach, no more important than any other player, manager, statistician or videographer on her bench.

“That’s part of our foundation,” Evers said of relationships. “It’s the reason why we’re successful.

“It’s not just the players playing. It takes the assistant coaches who volunteer their time. They make the away trips on their own. And then it’s the parents — they do so much, getting the kids back and forth to practice, feeding the girls. They’ve been my support where I can sit down and talk with them, about the generation changing.”

Dr. Jason Wray, in his fourth year as principal at East Bladen, said accountability off the court is a hallmark of the program.

“There are a lot of students here who can play basketball, but they have to meet her standard,” he said. “On her door, it says ‘tradition never graduates.’ And it’s true.”

Alan West, an assistant coach for nearly two decades, said family is the key word.

“She’s always cared for her girls,” West said. “If you play girls varsity basketball, you’re part of a bigger family that goes beyond the four years in high school. She’s always taken care of the ones that kind of needed it, kind of always been there for the ones that needed help. Kind of like a mom and financially, too, she’s come out of her pocket many times to help girls out. It’s not just player-coach relationship. It’s more than that.”

It is so much more than 499 wins.

Finding her way

Patty Evers grew up the middle daughter of David and Patsy Evers on Center Road, between Bladenboro and Tar Heel. Because she lived across N.C. 41 from her friends, they went to Bladenboro High and she went to Tar Heel.

“But I wouldn’t change that for anything,” she says.

The formative years yielded the competitive spirit that still lives today.

She remembers her first basketball, playing in the yard with her sisters — Tina the older of the three, Crystal the youngest. That led to going against the boys — such as Russell Dove, now the football coach at South Columbus — at Center Road Baptist Church.

Learning multiplication tables in the third grade, she “had to be first” to raise her hand with an answer. On foot cropping tobacco in the summer, she “had to be first” to the end of the row.

“My parents were really good, just instilling that discipline to make you be the best you can want to be,” Evers said.

It is not uncommon today for Evers to sit a player down and ask, “What are you going to do after high school?”

She’s not looking for a soft answer; rather, she’s hopeful to hear about a plan. And she’ll do all she can to help.

Her plan, after all, got rerouted.

The 1989 Tar Heel High graduate went to play basketball at Methodist. Academics were tough, so instead of returning for a second season she went to Bladen Community College and then to what was known as Pembroke State University.

“A year from graduating from Pembroke, I quit school,” she says. “I just went down a path that I was tired of school. Coaching — I didn’t think it was in my future.”

But it was a desire.

Working eight years for a Lumberton ophthalmologist and missing just one day of work, she was rewarded when her crossroads of life evolved. One of those years included assisting Teresa Coleman at Bladenboro in basketball and softball.

“I was like, I’m not where I’m supposed to be,” Evers said.

The late Dr. John Bailey allowed her mornings to finish earning her degree while working half-days. In 1999, she had her undergrad from newly-named UNC Pembroke.

In 2000-01, her first year included teaching and coaching at two different schools, Tar Heel and the old East Bladen, and she pursued her master’s from UNC Pembroke.

Part of the credit for that equation goes to Pam Stephens, basketball coach at East Bladen before consolidation. Stephens knew in advance she’d head toward elementary grades when the schools changed.

The new East Bladen opened in 2001-02, Evers secured her master’s in 2002 and the wins kept piling up.

Another life

Few see it, but Evers really does have another life beyond basketball.

She’s attracted to the beach and the therapy it offers.

“There’s something about water that sooths my soul,” she said.

Time with friends is priceless. They know what to expect in a card game of spades with her, or a football game involving her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Naismith’s game never seems to leave. She’ll spend months looking ahead, peeking to see where top players and teams may be in the upcoming season.

“It’s just so I can prepare for down the road,” Evers said. “It’s not looking ahead, but I want to be ready.”

Colleagues, Sinatra

East Bladen coaching colleague Jay Raynor tells Evers that soccer and basketball are a lot alike.

“I don’t know anything about soccer,” she says with emphasis on any, “but he comes and picks my brain.”

It’s a treasure trove of lessons from — among others — her high school coach, Leroy Henderson, and the old East Bladen coach and athletics director, Raymond Marlowe.

“You’ve got to do it your way,” she says they told the young coach years ago. “That kind of helps set the tone for practices. You’ve got to have discipline with the kids. It’s not like it was when you were in school. All of this started from the first day, and this is my gym. If you don’t want to follow the rules, there’s the door. That’s old school coaching.”

And there’s still a generation that craves it.

Anna Kate White played junior varsity basketball a year before making the varsity as a sophomore. She’s a senior this year, and impressed seeing Evers “do things people don’t see; wouldn’t know.”

“Her life is basketball,” White said. “She puts her hard work and time into it. She’ll have a 6:30 a.m. practice, and not everybody will do what she does. She motivates us. She always says, ‘I’m only doing this to make you better.’”

Chris Owens has coached at Clinton High School since the 2002-03 season. It was Evers, he said, who took him under a wing, shared wisdom, and remained steadfast in friendship even through state playoff meetings and conference realignments that put their programs together.

“I try to model my program after hers,” he said. “She runs a great program. What stood out when I watched her was she takes care of her players, and what she demands. That’s one of the main things I love about her. She’s always there for somebody.”

Matching up

Evers wears the smile of the pupil who learned lessons well when it comes to strategy. She couldn’t be more proud to employ the same offense she learned at Tar Heel while playing for Henderson, and the same defense legendary Methodist coach Rita Wiggs taught her in Fayetteville.

Preparing for East Bladen’s defense is a challenge.

In the simplest terms, it’s a matchup zone. In girls high school basketball, it is closer to rarity than common because it’s the mixture of techniques from the two standards — man-to-man or zone — that most teams play.

Combined with the talent level typically going through this program compared to others, measures of success increase from possession to possession, game to game and year to year.

There was a third-place finish one year at East Bladen; all the rest have been firsts and seconds.

“I try to prepare my players more mentally than physically when we play them,” Owens said. “When you’re playing against that zone, she tries to pick your brain. With my team, I try to get them to attack the open spots and move without the ball. Especially if you’re standing against that zone, you’re not going to get any kind of a plus, any scoring. And if you can’t shoot, you’re in trouble.

“So that’s why I say, I try to prepare them more mentally than physically.”

And then there’s the preparation by Evers’ friend, Eva Patterson Heath. She coached 24 years at Red Springs, winning more than 500 games and earning induction to the Robeson County and North Carolina A&T halls of fame.

“My latter years, we would prepare playing versus male student-athletes,” she said. “If we could execute versus males, then I knew we stood a chance to be able to execute versus the talent she would have year in and year out.”

She’ll be courtside tonight.

‘Same fiery person’

West and Megan Kirby are the long-time assistants for Evers. Kirby, at the school 10 years, has been on Evers’ bench for nine.

West, a school board member but not on the faculty, has been beside Evers each year since the school opened. He chuckles at the way it started, nothing more than an invite while at the coach’s birthday party.

“She needed an assistant,” he deadpans.

Evers said she got a lot more.

“I couldn’t do it without Alan and Kirby,” she says matter-of-factly, quickly lauding the support of Wray, assistant principals Heather Thompson (current) and Dr. Linda Baldwin (former).

“They’ve been awesome to work with,” Evers said. “They support my discipline and my standard. All of that is a part of the success of our program. The coach is only as good as their players. But the coach has to lay that foundation. That’s why we’ve been successful.”

In Evers’ first season as head coach at Tar Heel, Kirby was a sophomore. She had seen and heard about Evers’ playing days.

“I knew she was a great player herself, I already knew she came in with knowledge,” Kirby says. “She was a great coach then, a phenomenal coach.”

Expectations would be high, the push toward them greatly felt.

Kirby now coaches the junior varsity basketball team and the girls tennis team.

“Discipline, keep the discipline, never let up on that,” Kirby said she learned. “Be there for the girls. You never know what somebody is going through behind the scenes. Be a good role model, be somebody they can strive to be like one day.”

West sees an occasion repeated without rehearsal or advance notice.

“She’s had plenty of players come back over the years, and come back to games, and thank her for how she was,” he says.

They chide Evers for becoming more mellow.

“We all mellow over the years,” West said. “But she’s the same fiery person she was the first time, the first year she coached. She stills demands excellence from her players. It doesn’t matter what kind of team we have, we set a high standard.

“We’ve had good players, no doubt about it, but I can’t imagine some of the teams going as far as they did without her at the helm of it.”

The first run to the state championship comes to his mind.

“I think we had one good player, JaToya Kemp, and the rest were role players,” West said. “I don’t think anybody expected us to do much. Kind of, the stars aligned that year, and we made it all the way to the state championship game. There’s been years we were not going to be very good, but ended up finishing second in the conference.”

Scoop

The program has a contagious air to it. Coaches of the boys teams — guys — will gather to watch Evers’ teams play.

“They’re fun to watch,” they say.

The words come as the teams move baseline to baseline on a given night, but the meaning extends from the foundation laid by the head coach. The hard work and discipline started long before that night’s opening tip.

An older gentleman sits at the end of Evers’ bench. That’s Scoop Campbell, who is in an Indiana hall of fame for refereeing, and the grandfather of a former player, McKenzie Taylor. He’s a snowbird to the area.

“They always have the best defense around,” Campbell says before a recent game begins, a convincing statement from a gentleman who’s seen a thing or two in basketball’s best hotbeds, the Hoosier state and Tobacco Road.

West said a relationship developed between Scoop and the coaches when Taylor played. Scoop kept coming to games, and Evers was appreciative.

“The older he got,” West said of the 93-year-old, “the less he could get up and move around. So she sat him at the end of the bench. It’s been like that five or 10 years.”

When you’re part of the program, coach takes care of you.

No. 500

Evers recalls the growth of her passion in reflecting on reaching the edge of tonight’s potential occasion.

Lessons she learned from her father, who died during the 2003-04 season, and from her mother are instilled in all who come through the program. Wisdom from coaches of days gone by get passed to the newest generation, those like Owens who are willing to ask questions.

Evers has had only one team, her first, not finish above .500, and only one, her second, to not make the playoffs.

It’s a potential hall of fame career:

• Two 30-win seasons and 12 others of 20-plus.

• Four state runner-up finishes, two regional runner-up spots and three regional semifinalists.

• League champions 12 times.

• League coach of the year 12 times.

Evers has won awards from the N.C. High School Athletic Association four times to include coaching awards named for legends Toby Webb, Pat Gainey and Doris Howard, and the Homer Thompson Eight Who Make A Difference.

The accolades are nice, and she credits teams and support to the program.

But there’s a time when the uniforms and practice jerseys have to be washed, the lights turned on and the basketballs rolled out.

There’s a time for tough love with today’s players, and pride for a little contribution to the successful lives of yesterday’s players.

Those times are a joy, one a coach can appreciate.

“Teaching and watching it develop,” Evers says of her satisfaction. “I like seeing the excitement from the girls in close games. Their energy — I feed off their energy and vice versa. That’s why I still do it.

“I know I’m on the down side of my career, I really do believe that. But they’re the reason why I still do it. It’s a different generation for sure, but that comes with it.”

Times passes, generations change, but the appreciation for the coach grows with it. White, a three-sport standout, and her friends have learned what Evers most wants for each them.

“A young lady first and foremost,” White says. “Basketball will end. She’s prepared me to take on the world.”

Tradition never graduates.

East Bladen head coach Patty Evers goes for milestone win at Red Springs

Route to 500 Patty Evers enters tonight's game at Red Springs with a career mark of 499-122. The 2003-04 team finished 15-11, with one win coached by Alan West. The following is Evers year-by-year record, with playoff round reached and final opponent: 1996-97 10-13 First round, Jordan-Matthews 1997-98 11-10 No playoffs 1998-99 15-6 Second round, North Johnston 1999-00 21-3 Third round, Union 2000-01 16-10 Second round, North Brunswick 2001-02 18-6 Second round, Swansboro 2002-03 19-6 Third round, Richlands 2003-04 14-11 Second round, Whiteville 2004-05 24-5 Eastern semis, Red Springs 2005-06 24-5 Eastern finals, SE Halifax 2006-07 25-7 State finals, Bishop McGuinness 2007-08 27-4 Eastern Finals, Pender 2008-09 26-3 State finals, Bishop McGuinness 2009-10 29-1 State finals, Salisbury 2010-11 30-2 State finals, Salisbury 2011-12 18-10 First round, Reidsville 2012-13 21-7 First round, South Lenoir 2013-14 28-2 Third round, Kinston 2014-15 26-1 Eastern semis, Reidsville 2015-16 31-1 Eastern finals, North Pitt 2016-17 22-6 Second round, Roanoke Rapids 2017-18 27-2 Third round, Richlands 2018-19 17-1

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

