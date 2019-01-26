DUBLIN — Without one of its leading scorers, West Bladen was upset by East Columbus 41-32 on Friday night in girls Three Rivers Conference basketball at the Castle.

The Lady Knights, upset last Friday and awarded a forfeit win on Tuesday over South Robeson, dropped into a tie for second place in the loss column with St. Pauls. They are a game ahead of Whiteville, and three back in the loss column to league-leading East Bladen — a rival they battled for first place as the last league unbeatens two weeks earlier.

Junior Kasee Singletary scored 12 of her 20 points in the second half.

West Bladen, a 15-point victor at Lake Waccamaw before Christmas, is 9-3 in the Three Rivers, 12-5 overall. The Lady Knights host Whiteville on Friday.

East Columbus climbed to 4-9 in the league and 6-12 overall.

Alanna Deal scored all 15 of her points after halftime for the Lady Gators, including 11 in the third quarter. Sharda Baldwin tallied seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

East Columbus, 2 of 10 at the foul line in the first 16 minutes, was 8 of 16 in the second half.

Kasee Singletary https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_10-Kasee-Singletary.jpg Kasee Singletary

Bladen Journal