RED SPRINGS — East Bladen captured a 13-11 junior varsity girls high school basketball win at Red Springs on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Eagles posted a first-quarter shutout and led 6-2 at intermission.

Shanell McMillian led East Bladen with five points and Aaniyah Jackson added four.

