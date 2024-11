RED SPRINGS — East Bladen rallied to beat Red Springs 34-31 in junior varsity boys high school basketball Friday evening.

The Eagles trailed 22-11 at halftime but held the hosts to just a single field goal in the third quarter and two more in the final period.

Sophomore Zach Meares made a trio of 3-pointers and led the winners with 11 points. Sophomore Rasean McKoy added nine points, all after intermission. Makhi Cromartie also scored nine points and sophomore Jacob Priest tossed in eight.

