DUBLIN — West Bladen got a 30-point night of its own, but gave up another in falling to visiting East Columbus 82-73 on Friday night in Three Rivers Conference boys basketball.

Junior guard Tyre Boykin poured in 35 points for the hosts while Gators’ senior DaMarcus Brown dropped in 30. Three nights earlier at South Robeson, the Knights were humbled by a 39-point effort from Cameron Werrell.

West Bladen also placed senior Kesean Lewis and sophomore Shy’ron Adams in double figures, each with 11 points.

Tyree Burney scored 19 points and Alterek Simpson 12 for the Gators.

West Bladen has lost six of its last seven, falling to 5-12 overall and 2-9 in the Three Rivers Conference. East Columbus moved to 4-9 in the Three Rivers and 8-11 overall.

The Knights, swept in the season series, are tussling with the Gators and East Bladen for the eighth through 10th positions in the league; only the top eight make the conference tournament.

