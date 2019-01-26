RED SPRINGS — Struggles not to be overlooked, Kenzil McCall couldn’t be mad.

East Bladen rallied furiously in the final 12 minutes, getting within two possessions before finally falling to host Red Springs 58-49 on Friday in Three Rivers Conference boys high school basketball.

The Eagles of the third-year head coach trailed by 15 at intermission and went down as much as 18. But they didn’t go quietly into the night, as did a number of unsettled spectators via escort of lawmen.

“We came out in the second half, and we weren’t going to lay down,” said sophomore guard Freddy Wooten, who teamed with 6-foot-6 sophomore Javant McDowell to keep the guests as close as they were in the opening 16 minutes. “We had a lot of turnovers, and just couldn’t score. And we missed a lot of layups.”

The number of layups missed alone would have pushed the Eagles in the lead rather than just cutting the deficit to 54-48 in the final minutes. East Bladen owned a possession trailing by six.

“They could have easily laid down,” McCall said. “They gave a heck of an effort in the second half. They scrapped, got to loose balls.”

Red Springs ignited with transition in the first half, its pressing defense fueling the surge.

Shyheim Richardson scored nine of his 13 points in the opening half as the Red Devils pushed ahead 34-19. Jaylen Mack had a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Keagan Brayboy added 12 points.

McDowell scored 10 of his 12 points and Wooten added seven of his 11 in the opening two quarters. Senior guard Darrell Banks was a fourth-quarter catalyst, nailing a pair of 3-pointers and all eight of his points. Corey McKoy, a 5-foot-10 junior, also had a 3-pointer in the late rally.

The Eagles fell to 3-10 in the Three Rivers and are 3-16 overall after their sixth consecutive setback.

The Red Devils, with two wins in their last three outings after a three-game skid, are 6-7 in the league and 6-11 overall.

“It’ll take a lot of hard work,” Wooten said of snapping the skid. “We have to practice and be able to play through stuff.”

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen’s Robbie Cooley and Red Springs’ Gary Locklear grapple for a rebound in Friday’s Three Rivers Conference matchup. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_prep-e-bladen-red-springs-boys-012919.jpg Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

East Bladen (49) — Javant McDowell 12, Freddy Wooten 11, Darrell Banks 8, Greyson Heustess 5, Tayshaun Berkeley 5, Corey McKoy 4, Rashard Willis 2, Keshaun Davis 2, Byron Bowen, Robbie Cooley, Juwan Baldwin. Red Springs (58) — Shyheim Richardson 13, Keagan Brayboy 12, Jaylon Mack 11, Jordan Ferguson 5, Corey Newton 4, Traveze Billinger 4, Keyante Graham 3, Issac McQueen 2, Jaylen Donaldson 2, Jayshawn Carthen 1, Gary Locklear 1, Jaylon Woods, Terry Campbell, Corell Love. East Bladen 11 8 11 19 — 49 Red Springs 21 13 11 13 — 58