500: Patty Evers, from her familiar comfort zone, nets milestone victory

Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal East Bladen's Patty Evers went after career victory No. 500 on Friday night at Red Springs High School.

RED SPRINGS — In an old gymnasium with supportive friends in tow, the longtime head coach couldn’t hide from the spotlight.

Cellphones clicked photos of her on the bench before the game, a TV station made the long journey in, and a near-capacity crowd waited with great anticipation.

With the opening tip, Patty Evers relaxed — though her coaching style looks anything but — and immersed herself in a comfort zone for which only her days at the beach can compare.

Evers coached her 500th win Friday night.

District Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor paid tribute by making the drive over, her administration was there in full support and her longtime rival and friend presented her with the game ball afterward.

And her team? Well, they did what so many have before — they took care of business.

“I told the kids, I didn’t think I’d get emotional, but I did,” Evers said. “I told them I don’t coach because of a bad attitude, or because of disrespect, or because you’re an awesome player, or for wins or losses. I’m their biggest cheerleader. When I lay my head down tonight, I’ll think of them.”

History will record a 54-20 win at Red Springs High School moving her career record to 500-122, a winning percentage of .804. She’s 427-80 with the Lady Eagles and was 73-42 at Tar Heel in the five seasons before a county consolidation of schools opened a “new” East Bladen.

The list of players contributing is in the hundreds. Friday, they were seniors Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson, Ashley Hardin, Anna Kate White, Erica McKoy and Kabara Moore, juniors Lorna Mendell and Abbie Cross, sophomores Katie Evans and Lilly Lin, and freshmen Maya McDonald and, although sidelined on crutches, Alexus Mitchell.

“I told them, ‘Don’t forget this moment,’” Evers said.

Eva Patterson Heath, a 24-year head coach at Red Springs now retired, presented Evers with the game ball afterward. East Bladen Principal Dr. Jason Wray unfurled a “500” banner for the team.

“To have Eva Patterson here, that’s really special to me,” Evers said of her longtime friend and coaching colleague.

The Red Springs gym was the most appropriate venue if the occasion was to happen away from a home arena that should one day be adorned with her name. Evers played and coached at the old Tar Heel High, and Red Springs was a league rival. The Lady Devils have been an annual home-and-away series no matter what league Evers’ teams have been in all 23 years.

“It’s a very hard gym to play in,” she said. “I was nervous all day.”

Perhaps her team was as well in a slow start offensively.

Eventually, the lessons she teaches surfaced in the team’s play. East Bladen was aggressive, played with poise and used its defense as the ultimate weapon of decision.

The team waited afterward in the locker room for their coach’s somewhat delayed arrival, amid all the well-wishers and rare postgame TV interview. But once there, sounds of exuberance poured through the walls.

“She’s very deserving as not only a coach, but as a person,” said Moore-Peterson, the team’s college-bound leader who punctuated the evening with seven 3-pointers and 25 points. “To have a chance to be a part of this is special.

“Being a part of this team has made me a better person. It’s life-changing for me. I’m glad she included me. She could have kicked me off.”

In a 21st century where sports teams of all kinds seem to keep stepping away from what is commonly called “old school coaching,” the kind where discipline rules and “me first” sits on the sidelines if on the team at all, Evers develops this group as she has her first 22.

“When you first meet her, you don’t understand her style,” Ward said. “The old-school style is the best. You can’t let the player coach the coach.

“I’ll take old-school coaching over new-school any day. It’s the life lessons that will help you with anything you do in life.”

Hardin says she’s honored and blessed to be on the team, and to have been a part of the historical occasion.

“I love that woman so much,” she said. “She cares about you as a person. She teaches life lessons every day. It’s not just about basketball.”

White said she’s by the coach’s office each day, getting a motivational talk or sharing a moment of humor, and either figuring out her next decision or relishing the team experience Evers offers.

“I’m glad I get to have her as a coach, not just in basketball, but in life,” White said.

Nobody knows the official numbers, but Ward knows in her heart where the coach stands.

“She’s the best coach anybody could ever have,” Ward said. “She’ll go down as the best in North Carolina.”

The N.C. High School Athletic Association once had a relatively good handle on coaching records. But that grip has loosened, a spokesman admits, and it is not known exactly where everyone stands.

It’s believed, and a good bet, that SouthWest Edgecombe’s Sandra Langley is the state’s all-time leader at 769-339 through Friday. Evers projects to rank 14th, and may possibly be among the active list’s top five.

More certain is where she places the credit.

“The coach is only as good as the players,” Evers said. “Coaches can’t do anything without players, parents and the support of the community.”

She’s had a lot in 23 years. They’ve helped her, she says, with handling that naturally evolving generation gap.

“She’s worked so hard and for so long,” Ward said. “She’s been here since East Bladen was made. Coach will be coach no matter what generation she has to coach.”

Evers accepts the milestone attention as a reflection of her players’ success rather than her own. It has been neither a destination or goal; the state championship, where she’s led four teams, is another matter entirely.

For this night, the spotlight found her. She paced the sidelines, lit into her squad a few times during timeouts, had no patience for players helping referees officiate, and along the way pushed the right buttons that never left the outcome in doubt.

This was a comfort zone, Evers on a sideline in an old gym she’s been to many times and her team coming away with the night’s primary prize.

Victory.

This time, No. 500.

“I never even thought about it,” Evers said of reaching 500 wins. “I practice every day to win the next game.”

Old school formula, modern day leader.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

