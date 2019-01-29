Wooten: No. 3 Cavs’ OT win over No. 23 State ‘a lot of fun’

- The Associated Press Virginia's Mamadi Diakite (left) and Braxton Key pressure N.C. State's Wyatt Walker during the first half Tuesday. The trio as well as De'Andre Hunter and Jack Salt of Virginia and D.J. Funderburk of N.C. State waged a physical battle in the low post, with Virginia eventually prevailing 66-65 in overtime. -

RALEIGH — Virginia’s heralded pack line defense was shoved, budged and weakened.

N.C. State, the up and comer of the ACC and the nation’s Top 25, had the No. 3 team in the country on the ropes. To overtime they went Tuesday, weary and staggered — both of them.

Virginia won 66-65, escaping with a sterling effort in the extra period minus 6-foot-10, 250-pound Jack Salt but still standing with 6-9, 228-pound Mamadi Diakite and 6-7, 225-pound De’Andre Hunter.

That’s a lot of beef.

And, “That was a lot of fun,” the Wolfpack’s Wyatt Walker said. “They’re especially big, strong and physical.”

Walker, 6-9 and 240, is a bit of a load himself.

And both teams bring it. Every night.

The Wahoos won the pace battle, never sped up by No. 23 N.C. State’s defensive pressures and cravings but its efficiency dented by more turnovers. The Wolfpack tried to pick and choose the points of entry as the Virginia defense flexed and pressured the perimeter.

Like an army and its castle, Virginia defends mean. Anybody wanting a go at the rim gets a body.

“It’s tough to get in there, but you can,” said the Pack’s Torin Dorn.

He made a few trips, but never saw the foul line. Markell Johnson, however, did and made every free throw — until he didn’t.

Standing at the line down three with 0.9 seconds left in OT, he uncharacteristically clanged the first badly. A make and a try to miss, which went in, and it was over.

PNC Arena, so delirious after the Clemson stunner three days earlier, deflated instantly. Fans, chided by head coach Kevin Keatts on Saturday, stayed through the end this time. Everybody heard ’em.

They rocked all night long, howling and roaring the Wolfpack all the way back from 14 down in the second half.

Keatts’ kids scrapped and clawed. Defensive stops, a couple of long jumpers and the Wolfpack had the lead down to four with a pair of TV timeouts ahead.

“We’re never out of a game,” Walker said.

Bet on that.

And 19-1 Virginia is considered among the best in the country for good reason.

Bet on that, too.

When the guests charged back ahead by eight, back came the Pack to tie it twice — the last on Johnson’s free throws with 29.7 seconds left that sent Salt to the bench with his fifth foul.

Virginia, humbled by 14 turnovers in regulation, picked up two more in OT. But, after a Johnson 3-pointer 21 seconds into the period, the Cavaliers held State without another field goal until seven ticks remained.

In overtime, Dorn said, “You’ve got to lock in even more.”

Amen to that.

This was the norm on Tobacco Road. Virginia came down from the Commonwealth, shoved the Pack around with its signature defense, then got pushed back.

Forty minutes wasn’t enough.

“Down the stretch, honestly, the ball didn’t bounce our way,” Walker said. “Credit to UVa.”

And credit, dare we say it, the Cardiac Pack.

“We can play with anybody,” Dorn said.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_alanwooten-6.jpg The Associated Press

Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (left) and Braxton Key pressure N.C. State’s Wyatt Walker during the first half Tuesday. The trio as well as De’Andre Hunter and Jack Salt of Virginia and D.J. Funderburk of N.C. State waged a physical battle in the low post, with Virginia eventually prevailing 66-65 in overtime. https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_nc-state-virginia-020119.jpg The Associated Press

Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite (left) and Braxton Key pressure N.C. State’s Wyatt Walker during the first half Tuesday. The trio as well as De’Andre Hunter and Jack Salt of Virginia and D.J. Funderburk of N.C. State waged a physical battle in the low post, with Virginia eventually prevailing 66-65 in overtime.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.