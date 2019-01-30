Dixie award honors Burney

Contributed photo Marvin Burney (left) and Tyrell Godwin speak with Dixie Youth Baseball players at the 2010 Regional AA (Coach-Pitch) World Series held in Clarkton. Godwin was a first-round draft pick of the New York Yankees out of East Bladen High School in 1997 but went to North Carolina. He was drafted in the first round again by Texas in 2000, and in the third round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2001. He reached the Majors in 2005 with the Washington Nationals. - Contributed photo Graham Burney (left) and Frankie Burney (right) accept from Carey Wrenn the State Director's Award for their uncle, the late Marvin Burney. -

PINEHURST — North Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball has awarded the late Marvin Burney of Clarkton the State Director’s Award.

Burney coached 27 years in the Clarkton Dixie Youth and Bladen County leagues. He died unexpectedly Dec. 6 from heart complications. At his funeral, all of his pallbearers were his former Dixie players, ranging in age from 18 to 41.

The award, the creation of Carey Wrenn, honors people who live by the standards of Dixie baseball to include promoting fun versus winning at any cost, showing love for children, showing good sportsmanship even in stressful situations, respecting others, supporting Dixie Youth Baseball in words and actions, and serving others above one’s self.

In making the presentation, Wrenn said, “Marvin clearly loved children and put their best interest above everything else. He was a friend to Dixie Youth Baseball. He was part of a wonderful family that was almost always smiling and hard working.”

Burney coached three players who went on to be drafted and play professional baseball.

His widow, Marsha Burney, assured that all of the players were important.

“Marvin just wanted his ‘kids’ to grow up to be successful, contributing, decent men and women who believed in God, worked hard, and gave back to their community,” she said.

The Burneys are synonymous with Dixie Youth Baseball. Buddy Burney, Marvin’s late brother, was a national director; Frankie Burney, Marvin’s nephew, is a district director; Graham Burney, another nephew, is assistant district director and the Clarkton league president; and Marsha Burney volunteers as the Bladen County league president and as a coach in Clarkton.

The state board voted to donate this year’s state contribution to the national scholarship fund in Burney’s memory. Dixie awards college scholarships each year to former players throughout the country.

Marvin Burney (left) and Tyrell Godwin speak with Dixie Youth Baseball players at the 2010 Regional AA (Coach-Pitch) World Series held in Clarkton. Godwin was a first-round draft pick of the New York Yankees out of East Bladen High School in 1997 but went to North Carolina. He was drafted in the first round again by Texas in 2000, and in the third round by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2001. He reached the Majors in 2005 with the Washington Nationals.

Contributed photo

Graham Burney (left) and Frankie Burney (right) accept from Carey Wrenn the State Director's Award for their uncle, the late Marvin Burney.

Graham Burney (left) and Frankie Burney (right) accept from Carey Wrenn the State Director’s Award for their uncle, the late Marvin Burney.