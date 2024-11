ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s rough second quarter created a hole too deep Friday night, spilling the Lady Eagles in a 26-21 decision with Fairmont in junior varsity girls high school basketball.

The guests outscored East Bladen 13-0 in the period, taking an 18-7 lead at the half.

Sierra Strickland led the Lady Eagles with nine points. Shanell McMillian and Lavada Jackson added four points each.

