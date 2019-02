ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen fell to visiting Fairmont 43-39 in junior varsity boys high school basketball Friday evening.

The Eagles were deadlocked at the half, 22-22.

Rasean McKoy led the hosts with 13 points. Zach Meares added nine points and Charles Brown eight.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_basketball5.jpg